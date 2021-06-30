How many skaters are there in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2?

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 has plenty of choices for characters within the game, and they are more important than they appear at first.

They aren't simply new skins or cosmetics for players to try out in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2. Each has stats that change the style of skating for a player, and each will feel a bit different in what they can pull off.

For example, one skater may be able to gain more speed or balance compared to other options.

Collecting different skaters is also one of the incentives for players to pursue in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2. It's part of the grinding process and the game's version will determine how many skaters players can collect.

There is a deluxe version and a standard version of the game. The deluxe edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 will have one additional skater to collect.

How many skaters can players use in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

In the standard edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, there is a total of 21 skaters for players to use and find within the game, not including the create-a-skater. As mentioned before, each one has their own set of stats that can change the style or dynamic of how they feel gameplay wise.

Regardless of the edition, there are 19 normal skaters that are based on real life skaters who are well known, professional, or both.

They defined the sport at the time the game was released. The other three skaters are either secret or from the deluxe edition of the game.

The secret skaters need to be unlocked in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, which is to be expected of the classic games. Two of the base game secret skaters are Officer Dick and the Roswell Alien.

Both of them are fictional characters that are simply fun secrets within Tony Hawk Pro Skater. With the deluxe edition, Ripper is another skater that becomes available and is a full blown skeleton.

On top of the characters players can use in the game, there are typically two outfits to collect for almost all of the base game skaters. They are acquired by completing challenges for the desired skater, and then their appearance can be changed. The outfits are different than switching skaters and stats though.

Deluxe editions will come with classic skater skins as well, but only a few to count in the game.

