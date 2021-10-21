How to melt the ice in Metroid Dread

Eventually, you will come to a point in Metroid Dread where the location of the game completely freezes.

When that happens, this area of Metroid Dread isn't the only thing that changes. Doors will be impassable because of thick ice, and some enemies can freeze Samus with certain attacks.

To get rid of the ice, you will have to fight with Samus through the area. A boss fight will ensue with a cutscene that ends with the ice being melted. This allows you to continue your Metroid Dread journey.

Metroid Dread: How to melt the ice

Artaria is covered in ice (Image via Nintendo)

The ice issue will be your main focus for a bit in Metroid Dread. Your goal is to get to Cataris, but you will need to find a new path to reach the thermal energy vents in that location.

First, you need to acquire the Gravity Suit and head back to Artaria. Move toward the elevator that leads to Cataris. Save your game at the Network Station and then speak to ADAM.

The Artaria Network Station in Metroid Dread (Image via Nintendo)

ADAM will advise that the temperature of the planet, ZDR, is falling rapidly, and there may be a powerful X Parasite enemy for you to encounter. After the conversation, take the elevator.

You should have the Morph Ball and bomb weapons now in Metroid Dread. Use the Morph Ball launcher, and once you approach it, you will be sent right to an important boss battle.

Samus will need to take on Experiment No. Z-57. This is a rather large X Parasite that resembles the dead one found in the Dairon area. The boss battle will make use of many of Samus' abilities.

The Experiment No. Z-57 battle in Metroid Dread (Image via Nintendo)

You need to destroy all four of the X Parasite's limbs and deal massive damage to its head. Its attacks are quite easy to see coming, so you should be able to survive the fight and eliminate it.

Once Experiment No. Z-57 of Metroid Dread has been dealt with, a cutscene will play. It shows Samus Aran destroying a control system. That melts the ice and opens up the path to obtaining the Screw Attack.

Edited by R. Elahi