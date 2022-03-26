How to move your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The primary aim of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players is to design a beautiful island home for themselves and their villagers on the deserted island they are stranded upon. However, most players do not like the positions for various buildings that they picked at the beginning of the game.

However, luckily for players, they can move most of these buildings around their island later in the game as well, and this includes their own in-game homes. Here's how players can move their island homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to move your island home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To move their island homes to a different location in Animal Crossing, all players need to do is interact with Tom Nook at Resident Services and shell out some Bells in the process. Players must note that moving an island home is only possible once Resident Services has upgraded from a tent to a building.

Once this is done, players must enter the Resident Services building and sit on the chair opposite Tom Nook to initiate an interaction with him. Once he asks how he can help, the player must select the option to talk about their island home. When prompted further, players must select the option that says they want to relocate to a different location.

Following this interaction, Tom Nook will place a moving kit inside the player's pocket and will charge a fee of 30,000 Bells for the same. Players must note that unlike previous mortgage payments, they have to pay the entire 30,000 Bells for the moving kit in one go. Furthermore, players must also ensure that they have some empty pocket space for Nook to place the moving kit in, since they will have to return later if their pockets are full.

Once the transaction with Tom Nook is complete, players can go ahead and choose their preferred location for the island home. Once they reach their destination, players must access their pockets and place the moving kit at their preferred location by selecting the "Build here" option. Players will see their Animal Crossing island homes relocated to the new spot by 5.00 am on the very next day.

It is quite simple for players to relocate their house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Other buildings such as the Museum and other villager homes can also be moved, but Nook charges 50,000 Bells for these. Unfortunately, Resident Services cannot be moved in the game. However, players have discovered hacks to circumvent this.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish