How much does FIFA 23 cost? Available editions, prices, and more

FIFA 23 is releasing worldwide on September 30 across all major platforms, and it's the last week of pre-orders for enthusiasts. EA Sports are making major changes to features that could interest new players and veterans of the series alike. The game will be costly, especially if someone goes for the premium Ultimate Edition.

Like previous years, EA Sports has followed the dual model with FIFA 23, whereby fans can avail of two different editions. While one is cheaper, the pricier option comes with certain advantages. This can often leave buyers in a dilemma over which one to get and how much to spend.

Thankfully, EA Sports has clarified all the required information before the buyer decides to get the game. The title's available at all major outlets, including the Epic Games Store, where it makes its debut this year. Here is all the important information enthusiasts will require before making the purchase.

FIFA 23 will bring several innovations, including full crossplay for the first time

The cost of FIFA 23 will ultimately depend on which edition a gamer is going for. There are two available options in ahead of them - Standard and Ultimate.

The Standard Edition comes at $59.99 on the older-generation consoles and $69.99 on PC and current-gen consoles. This is the first time that EA Sports has decided to give the current-gen upgrade to PC users, bringing HyperMotion 2 along with it.

The Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99 irrespective of the platform and come with several benefits to compensate for the extra cost. As many would know by now, the title will release globally quite soon, but Ultimate Edition users can jump in early. FIFA 23's early access period will kick off on September 27, and all owners of the premium purchase will have access to it.

That's not all, as every Ultimate Edition owner will also get 4600 FIFA Points, the game's premium currency. A similar amount will cost far more than the extra a user will have to spend to get the costlier edition; hence, it becomes a good bargain for those investing time in Ultimate Edition.

There is more content, like a FUT World Cup Heroes card, which will be given to those who ordered the Ultimate Edition before August 28. However, some of the items that all such owners will get are the Ones to Watch cards, for example. While the Standard Edition won't be getting these benefits, it will allow players to save money if they aren't interested in playing the Ultimate Team mode.

Enthusiasts can pre-order on all major platforms and jump into the game when it releases on September 30. Additionally, an existing member of EA Play can enjoy a 10-hour trial to see if the game works for them or not. If someone decides to convert their trial into a full purchase, they will retain all their progression as well.

FIFA 23 will bring fresh features, including full-on crossplay between different platforms. Additionally, PC players will have a new experience with the introduction of HyperMotion 2. It remains to be seen if the planned introductions will win over the fans after the lukewarm performance of FIFA 22.

