How many MB is Free Fire v1.51.7 update?

The new OB23 update of Free Fire went live a few days ago. The update is named 3VOLUTION, and marks the third anniversary of the game. Free Fire has a lower storage requirement than other games of the battle royale genre.

In this article, we talk about the APK size of the latest version of the game. We also discuss the process of downloading it from the Google Play Store.

How many MB is Free Fire v1.51.7?

1.51.7 Free Fire

The size of the update is 578 MB and requires more than 600 MB of storage space. Downloads from Google Play Store don't begin until the device has ample storage space to accommodate the game.

How to install Free Fire v1.51.7?

Size of Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

The process of downloading the game from the Google Play Store is pretty straightforward. You need to follow the given steps given below, in order to install and play Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Step 2: Click on the Install button.

Step 3: Wait for the game to download and install.

You can now run Free Fire on your device and enjoy this quick-paced battle royale game.

You can also download the game using APK and OBB files. If you wish to download the game with this method, click here to get the latest version of it.

The 3VOLUTION Update

The 3volution update was rolled out on 29th July. It brought in several changes to the game, including weapon and vehicle balancing. A new character, pet, and firearm were also added with this update.

