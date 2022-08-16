How much money did Ludwig approximately make in 2021?

Ludwig Ahgren remains one of the most popular streamer-cum-content-creators out there. The variety broadcaster is known for his fun attitude towards streaming and has made a name for himself as a successful host of his trivia game show Mogul Money. It recently reached new heights with a live event featuring famous personalities like Pokimane, xQc, and Sykkuno.

Ahgren also holds the current record for the highest number of active subscribers. The record dates back to April 2021, when he hosted his wildly popular month-long subathon from March 14 to April 13.

On the last day, he beat Ninja's record and reached the 283,066 peak subscriber count, according to TwitchTracker. The massive influx of subscribers is estimated to have generated around a million dollars worth of revenue for the streamer.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Here's a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). Here's a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). https://t.co/15JItvp6l4

The Twitch powerhouse moved to YouTube in November, but data leaks from Twitch in October 2021 revealed much of his monthly income data.

In the collated list of the most paid streamers, Ludwig ranked #6 and allegedly earned a whopping $3.29 million between August 2019 and October 2021. The leak also suggested that he got a Twitch payout of about $114,257 for Twitch streams in September.

Let's explore precisely how he makes his money.

Tracing Ludwig's revenue throughout last year

Ludwig was born in Hollis, New Hampshire, in a French-American bilingual household. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with his girlfriend QTCinderella and other flatmates.

He started streaming in 2018 and exploded onto the scene in late 2019.

Estimating his net worth is hard because streamers, like most private entrepreneurs, do not disclose their worth to the public. But it is in the millions for sure.

In an official clip dated December 19, 2021, the streamer revealed that he has around 1.5 million dollars:

"I think in total I have like 1.5 to 2 million dollars with like the house mortgage and all that."

The declarations could, of course, be far from true, but it does give the public an idea of how much he could be earning in a year. Let's take an in-depth dive into his Twitch and other revenue streams to get a better picture.

Twitch earnings

Across 2021, Ludwig gained 1.85 million followers and 73.5 million views and streamed for a total of 2031 hours, according to TwitchTracker. He also had an average viewership of around 28K viewers.

His Twitch viewer count across 2021 (Image via Sullygnome)

For ease of calculation, let's use September 2021 as a case study to approximate his monthly earnings from Twitch. According to TwitchTracker, Ahgren had 31,444 active subscriptions in that month. Approximating a $3.5 payout for each subscriber, this amount alone would be 3.5 x 31,444 = $110,054, which is surprisingly close to the Twitch payout revealed by the leaks.

YouTube

While he is a top streamer on the red platform, Ludwig's streaming career in 2021 mostly meant Twitch. It is a lot more challenging to ascertain YouTube earnings.

It is true, however, that Ludwig probably got an undisclosed multi-million dollar deal to stream exclusively on YouTube.

While it is not possible to see how much he earned on the platform in 2021, websites like Social Blade accurately store relevant recent information.

Extrapolating his current numbers would give us reasonable approximate video earnings and, according to his recent numbers, would be $169K.

Other ventures

All of the above calculations do not include donations and bits. Another lucrative revenue stream would be brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Ludwig's highly popular Mogul Money series is sponsored by HyperX, and Stream Hatchet notes that the company got 20 million brand impressions during the recent Mogul Money Live. It means Ludwig probably took home a fat check for the event.

He has previously talked about sponsorships from indie and mobile games such as Rally, apart from brands such as Bumble, Nutbutter, and perhaps the most contentious, poker. He is also the owner of the clothing brand Mogul Moves.

The streamer has climbed to the top of streaming and amassed a dedicated following. Ludwig still has over three million Twitch followers and more than 3.42 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

He also participates in regular podcasts with friends and is known to be part of several philanthropist organizations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer