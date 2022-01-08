How much money did TommyInnit make from streaming in 2021?

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons is one of the most popular Minecraft content creators in the community. He is part of the Dream SMP server and is often seen streaming and interacting with other big names in the same circle, such as Clay "Dream," Nicholas "Sapnap," Toby "Tubbo" Smith, and so forth.

Despite having streamed for only 154 hours in 2021, the content creator was able to rake in a huge amount of money, owing to his dedicated and ever-growing fanbase.

Note: This article merely seeks to estimate the streamer's income based on the information available.

TommyInnit estimated earnings in 2021 from streaming

Throughout 2021, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons streamed on Twitch for significantly less time in comparison to a full-time streamer. He hit 154 hours of stream time by the end of December 2021, with his active days coming up to 98 out of 365.

Despite the seemingly low numbers, the streamer made a large amount of money from his Twitch channel, taking into account his subscriber amount only. On average, TommyInnit made around $620k in 2021, assuming all of his subscribers were of the lowest tier and he received the typical split of 50:50.

Along with his base pay of $620k, TommyInnit would be making an additional amount from the donations and bits he receives during his stream. The exact amount is not available to the public.

Twitch subscription for a streamer at the lowest tier costs $5. Typically, Twitch will take about half of that amount, until streamers are in a position to negotiate a better deal with the platform and score themselves a higher cut of the profit.

TommyInnit's highest-earning month was in January 2021, where he earned over $100k in subscribers. He spiked in popularity during the last few months of 2020, going from 1.7k subscribers in July 2020 to 28.5k in December 2020, aiding his subscriber count for the start of the next year.

It is important to note that TommyInnit will be making higher amounts of money from subscribers than stated, due to the higher-priced tiers available. However, the difference wouldn't be extreme, as an overwhelming majority of his subscribers opt for either Twitch Prime or Tier 1, based on the patterns seen in the data available.

While he scored more than 20k subscribers in the first few months of 2021, towards the tail-end of the year he averaged around 10k to 16k.

In the first week of January 2022, he managed around 2.2k new subscribers. However, as his active subscriber amount is over 10k, his "new subscriber" count will shoot up as his viewers renew their expired subscriptions.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider