How much is the Shadow Dragon worth in Roblox Adopt Me?

With Halloween approaching, many Roblox Adopt Me players may be on the market for a Shadow Dragon.

Adopt Me is one of many games on Roblox that involve collecting and raising pets. The vast variety of different creatures that players can get in this game though, is insane. Anything from normal cats and dogs to rare unicorns can be bought or traded for. Among the rarest of these creatures, however, is the Shadow Dragon.

Which pets are good to trade for the Shadow Dragon in Roblox Adopt Me?

The Shadow Dragon was introduced at the 2019 Halloween event. It features one of the most shocking appearances in the game, with a skeletal body and ashy black wings. It’s also often considered the highest pet on value tiers.

It’s also being sold on Ebay for around $67, so that should show how much it’s worth. On the Adopt Me Shop, the Shadow Dragon costs $65 dollars flat. Clearly the developrs of Roblox and DreamCraft know how many people are eager to buy this legendary beast.

Most Roblox Adopt Me players will probably be looking to trade for a Shadow Dragon, however. It’s certainly possible to find players who are willing to part with one, but it will probably require several rare pets to do so.

One pet that would be a great option to trade away for a Shadow Dragon would be a Girraffe. This pet is actually similar in value to the Shadow Dragon. On the Adpot Me Shop, it’s worth $48.

However, the chances of someone looking to trade a Shadow Dragon for one Giraffe alone are slim to none. Roblox Adopt Me players might have to offer something else to sweeten the deal.

For any players who don’t have a Giraffe, other dragons could also be worthy of a Shadow Dragon trade. The trades would probably need to have some of the higher-value dragons. Examples would be the Frost Dragon and the Bat Dragon.

When in doubt, a Neon pet is also a great way to entice Roblox Adopt Me players into trading away a Shadow Dragon.

