PC gaming takes up a lot of space. That is just a fact. Games like Fortnite, COD: Warzone, and PUBG are all played by similar gamers. Having all of these on the same PC can eat up the PC's hard drive space fairly quickly.

Thankfully, Fortnite has addressed this space issue with its latest update. While Fortnite is not a massive game to download, Epic Games has still decided to give players a smaller file size. This has made many gamers pretty happy with the developer.

How much space does Fortnite take up on PC?

Epic Games has reduced the file size of Fortnite on PC by over 60 GB. This brings it down to between 25-30 GB in total. The overall consensus by players is that the average size of Fortnite is now 26 GB on PC. The most recent patch that caused this is actually larger on PC than on other platforms.

Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

Epic Games announced via the Fortnite Status Twitter page that this larger update will reduce the file size, improve loading performance, and even make future patches have smaller downloads. This comes after Activision and Infinity Ward have allowed players to uninstall certain parts of COD: Warzone in order to make it smaller. Warzone has come under fire previously because of its massive update sizes.

Fortnite size compared to other games

With the Fortnite file size dropping from around 90 GB to under 30 GB, players wonder how it compares to other games. COD: Warzone has received the option to be smaller, but the overall game is still massive. A recent Warzone update saw it shoot to over 250 GB, so thank goodness for the option to uninstall some portions of it.

Thank you @EpicGames and @FortniteGame for this AMAZING Update having soo much fun and THANK YOU SOO MUCH for reducing the FILE SIZE of the game.. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! — Asad Ali Bhutto (@Sdbhutto) October 21, 2020

Currently, PUBG on PC comes in around 30 GB, now a match with Fortnite due to its shrunken file size. Players of both iconic battle royale games are sure to be ecstatic about this. Compared to another battle royale game, Apex Legends, Fortnite is now lower. Apex Legends is 32.5 GB on PC. It is safe to say that Epic Games made a fantastic move in making the Fortnite file size smaller.