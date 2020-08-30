How much XP do you need to go from Level 1 to 100 in Fortnite Season 4?

The main goal for many Fortnite players is to gain as much XP as possible throughout a season. Sure, there are secondary goals, such as winning matches, completing challenges, etc. However, all of those goals amount to the same thing, which is gaining XP.

The Season 4 Battle Pass features 100 tiers just like any other pass before it. For many, reaching tier 100 is the ultimate achievement for a season. To do that though, you'll need a ton of Fortnite XP. But how exactly how much do you need in order to reach tier 100? Today, we find out.

How much XP do you need for tier 100?

In Fortnite Season 4, the Battle Pass features seven different unique skins inspired by Marvel superheroes. Of course, you're able to upgrade these skins as well, which just gives players even more of a reason to want to earn as much XP as possible.

While skins like She-Hulk, Doctor Doom, and Storm are amazing in their own right, little compares to the tier 100 skin of Iron Man. One of the most recognizable heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man is the most sought after skin on the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Image via Epic Games

Since Iron Man is the most desired skin, many players are wondering how much XP it takes to reach tier 100. Well, members of the Fortnite community did the math and figured out that it requires 7,570,000 XP to reach tier 100 without purchasing any additional tiers with V-Bucks.

You’ll need to gain 7,570,000 XP in order to go from Level 1 to Level 100 Without purchasing any tiers! #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 28, 2020

This is quite the hurdle to overcome, as nearly 8 million XP doesn't just happen overnight. However, you can complete the weekly challenges to give yourself a little boost along the way. The Week 1 batch went live last week and grants at least 25,000 XP for each challenge completed.

Besides that, the only true way to gain Battle Pass XP is to simply play Fortnite. Winning matches and placing well grant you more XP than if you were to simply drop in and die right away, though. So if you want to reach tier 100 and earn the Iron Man skin, you'd better get to grinding.