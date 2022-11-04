How to obtain Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2, including Pharah Carbon Fibre Epic skin and Gibraltar Jet Souvenir

Overwatch 2 dropped earlier last month with many new features, including gameplay modes, heroes, and other cosmetics.

While the title has gone free-to-play, there is a certain amount of content developers are restricting behind the paywall, which is receiving a fair number of mixed feelings from the community and franchise fans.

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval



The Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah's Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages We've seen reports of Xbox users receiving codes for FREE cosmeticsThe Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah's Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages We've seen reports of Xbox users receiving codes for FREE cosmetics ✨The Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah's Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages 🎮📩 https://t.co/eMXyyT9UNf

While some of the Hero skins will require you to shell out a certain amount of in-game currency, there are those that you can obtain for free, especially if you are playing Overwatch 2 on Xbox.

Microsoft console users will get a chance to get their hands on Pharah Carbon Fibre Epic skin and Gibraltar Jet Souvenir by obtaining the Carbon Flight Bundle in the game.

Obtaining the bundle is not all that difficult, and the following guide will go over how you can get your hands on the two exclusive cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Obtaining the Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2

Players on Xbox consoles can only obtain the Carbon Flight Bundle skin in Overwatch 2. The Pharah Carbon Fibre Epic skin and Gibraltar Jet Souvenir cannot be obtained for free by other platforms. Hence, if you are on a PC or a PlayStation, you will be required to part with a significant amount of in-game currency.

However, Xbox users can quickly obtain the bundle and cosmetics from the shooter. Hence, to be able to get your hands on it, there is not much that you will be required to do:

Xbox users will receive a message directly on their systems as soon as they log into Overwatch 2. The message will contain a code they must use to redeem the Carbon Flight Bundle in the game.

Upon getting the code, you will need to make your way into the shooter’s in-game store, where an option will be to input it under the redeem tab. You must put in the correct code to get your hands on the bundle.

Once you have input the code in the required field, you will need to hit “continue,” The game will automatically provide you with the Carbon Flight Bundle containing the Pharah Carbon Fibre Epic skin and Gibraltar Jet Souvenir.

It’s important to note that Xbox players will have a year to redeem this in the game. Hence, if you take a short break from Overwatch 2, you can return later and redeem it.

Since most Epic skins and Souvenirs need to be paid for, this is an excellent opportunity that Blizzard has provided Xbox users to acquire these limited cosmetics for free.

Unfortunately, PlayStation and PC users will not be able to redeem it, but hopefully, Blizzard will introduce some cosmetic codes for these platforms in the coming weeks.

