Overwatch 2 Calavera Reaper Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

On November 2, Blizzard Entertainment announced that the "Reaper Calavera Bundle" had been released in the "Overwatch 2" in-game shop. When Overwatch 2 releases skins for the store, it usually serves as a hint that more content is on the way.

Fans began to notice when they saw an advertisement for it on Battle.net, but there were no social media posts or other indications that something was on the way before the skin was released.

Unpacking the new Calavera Bundle in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment's most celebrated first-person shooter title, has 25 million active users. The sequel to the 2016 Hero-based Shooter title has amassed a diverse playerbase that includes members of the existing Overwatch community and a new generation of players since its release on October 4, 2022.

When the original Overwatch game was released in May 2016, Blizzard saw seven million users active in its first week. In comparison, the game's sequel has more than tripled the amount in just 10 days.

Blizzard's decision to release Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title has undoubtedly increased the game's presence in regions where its predecessor failed to make an impression. Furthermore, the free experience has attracted a group of casual gamers who are not looking to invest money in the game.

As with all F2P-based games, cosmetics are the best way to monetize. Blizzard has already launched a slew of skins, with new content being released regularly in the in-game marketplace.

What does the Reaver Calavera Bundle feature?

Reaper’s Calavera Bundle: 1,500 Overwatch Coins

Epic Skin “Calavera.”

Epic Emote “Danza de los Diablos.”

Common Voice Line “It’s your day to be dead.”

Rare Name card “Calavera.”

The entire bundle is discounted at 21% compared to the items purchased individually. Blizzard has also enabled individual purchases of cosmetics from bundles.

The skin is a typical Reaper garb, but his jacket is blue-green, he wears a green-flamed mask, and his guns have a Day of the Dead decal on them. The bundle also includes an Epic emote in which he stomps and runs like a bull, a voice line that says, "It's your day to be dead," and the Calavera name card.

Calavera Bundle Price and how to obtain

The Calavera Reaper bundle costs 1,500 Overwatch Coins, the game's premium currency. Based on the skin's store listing, it will only be available for a week, so players who want it should get their hands on it before it disappears.

The bundle costs $15 if players buy 1,000 and 500 Overwatch Coins in two separate transactions, or it can be purchased for $20, which gives players 2,200 Overwatch Coins, enough for the bundle and some left over.

This is the first instance of a shop addition where Overwatch 2 didn't say much about it, so fans can expect other minor holidays that don't have dedicated events to have some shop additions if Blizzard continues to follow this format in the future.

