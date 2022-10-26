Overwatch 2 is the latest title in the hero-shooter genre by Blizzard Entertainment that came out on October 4. The publisher recently celebrated a huge player count of 25 million within 10 days of the game’s launch. It is already a grand success and fans hope it will carry the legacy of its prequel Overwatch, which came out in 2016, even further and become one of the most dominant esports titles.

Overwatch 2 will be receiving loads of new content at seasonal intervals and also in the form of various in-season events. The Halloween event is the first in-season event for the game, and publishers will provide the best cosmetics for all players who can grind their way through the event.

Kiriko is a new hero that was introduced to the game with its official release along with Junker Queen. Kiriko already has some of the most spectacular skins from Twitch Drops and Battle Pass, and now also has a fresh Witch-themed complete skin set for the Halloween event.

Overwatch 2 Kiriko’s new Legendary Witch Set will have to be manually purchased as a whole bundle

Blizzard has promised the community that they will be putting out nothing but the best skins in the form of additional assets to the game. Fans can expect every major event to be featured in-game and a few new cosmetics for select heroes to appear.

Kiriko’s new Legendary Witch Set that came out in the Halloween event is not based on the loot box system as the publisher has already removed it. It will be arriving in the store where players will have to manually purchase it as a whole bundle - the standalone skin is currently not available in Overwatch 2.

How to get Kiriko’s Witch skin

Fans were excited about the new event introducing a completely new and spooky set for Kiriko, but it is unfortunately locked behind an exclusive bundle. Players will have to purchase the entire bundle in order to acquire the Kiriko Legendary Witch Skin which is available at a discounted price of 2600 Overwatch coins.

The current price of 2200 coins is $20 and another 500 coins will cost $4.99 with a total of almost $25.

The entire bundle will include the new Seasonal Legendary skin hero, as well as a weapon charm, icon, name card, and seasonal highlight intro. This skin may come to the Overwatch 2 shop as a rotational cosmetic that can be purchased after Halloween for some time in the future.

Other hero cosmetics

Dragon Symmetra, Coffin Bastion, Flying Dutchman Sigma, and Gargoyle Winston are available for purchase. They can be availed at a discounted price of 4,400 Overwatch Coins, which will cost nearly $80 for these four skins that may feature in the shop for Legacy Credits.

The game was released as a free-to-play title and there are bound to be some microtransactions involved for the publisher to float their boat. Besides these purchasable skins, Blizzard provides some free cosmetics through Twitch Drops that can be acquired by anyone who watches the streams and claims the drops for their accounts.

This concludes the method in which fans can get their hands on the latest Kiriko Legendary Witch Skin set and enjoy the Halloween event with a makeover for one of the latest heroes of Overwatch 2. Be sure to keep up with Sportskeeda as we will be following the event closely and updating you with the latest stories regularly.

