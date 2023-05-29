The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is the newest RPG from Nintendo, released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console. Much like its predecessor, Breath of The Wild, Tears of The Kingdom features several consumables scattered across the vast map of Hyrule. One such item of interest is Golden Apples, which can be acquired as a random drop during exploration.

This article explains more about this Food item and provides a guide on how to obtain it.

Golden Apples can be found randomly on trees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Players seeking Golden Apples in Tears of The Kingdom can rest easy knowing that the item is not a particularly rare drop. Golden Apples grow randomly on Apple trees, usually accompanied by regular red Apples. Players must check these trees near forests, such as The Minshi Forest and Korok Forest, where they grow abundantly.

Picking a Golden Apple off a tree requires the same skill and effort as a regular red Apple. Stand directly underneath the tree to pluck the Apple out or chop it down using a suitable tool (such as a Stone Axe), following which all the Apples will drop to the ground. An alternative is to climb up the tree and pick the Apples.

What are Golden Apples used for?

Golden Apples are a consumable item and restore your Hearts when ingested. While consuming a Golden Apple raw is possible, it is recommended to use it with other ingredients and create a recipe. Recipes created using Golden Apples greatly increase the number of Hearts restored.

A few examples of recipes involving Golden Apples include:

Energizing Honeyed Apple : Restores 7 Hearts and part of your Stamina Wheel. Cook Courser Bee Honey together with Golden Apples.

: Restores 7 Hearts and part of your Stamina Wheel. Cook Courser Bee Honey together with Golden Apples. Hasty Simmered Fruit : Restores 4 Hearts and increases your movement speed. Cook together Golden Apples and Fleet Lotus Seeds.

: Restores 4 Hearts and increases your movement speed. Cook together Golden Apples and Fleet Lotus Seeds. Energizing Fruit and Mushroom Mix : Restores 7 Hearts and a portion of your Stamina Wheel. Cook together Golden Apples with Stamella Mushrooms.

: Restores 7 Hearts and a portion of your Stamina Wheel. Cook together Golden Apples with Stamella Mushrooms. Meat Skewer: Restores 8 Hearts. Cook together Golden Apples and Raw Meat.

These are just a few examples of dishes made using Golden Apples. For a more in-depth list of all possible recipes in the game, refer to our guide.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It is an open-world action RPG set as a direct sequel to Breath of The Wild. Players assume control of protagonist Link as they unravel the mysteries in Hyrule and fight to end the chaos brought upon by the reawakening of the Demon King Ganondorf.

