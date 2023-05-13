How to craft axes and hammers to gather resources in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features numerous gameplay mechanics that intertwine with each other to deliver a robust experience. Owing to a strong focus on exploration, you are liable to encounter certain challenges that require some tools. Axes and hammers are among the many tools you will need in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Fortunately, you can manually craft them with the help of the protagonist Link’s Fuse ability. This encourages exploration and warrants keeping a keen eye on resources like stones and rocks. Axes can be used to chop down trees, whereas the hammer is an excellent tool to destroy rock hurdles.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Crafting axes and hammers for resource gathering

As already mentioned, exploration and traversal play a crucial role in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, for which you will need certain tools like axes and hammers along the journey to collect resources. The components required to craft them are fairly common and easy to find in-game.

Before you pursue the task of crafting axes and hammers, you must first focus on unlocking the Fuse ability for Link. You can acquire this ability by completing the In-isa shrine. You can delve into this detailed guide to complete this shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

After obtaining the Fuse power, you can start the process of creating an axe, for which you will need two major components: Stone and a wooden stick/ tree branch. Alternatively, you can also use any weapon instead of a stick. You must note that stone and rock are two different resources. The game makes it easier by displaying their name after activating the Fuse ability and looking in their direction.

You can use the following steps to create an axe or a hammer:

Hold the L button to bring up a radial menu on the screen, and select the Fuse ability. Look in the direction of the stone if you wish to create an axe or towards a rock if you wish to craft a hammer. Simply press the Y button to initiate the fusion, and you will have the desired tool.

Fuse any weapon or a stick with a stone to obtain an axe (Image via Nintendo)

Once you have an axe, you can head towards a tree and use the attack button to chop it down. You will get wood as a result of this action which is useful in creating a campfire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The hammer can be used to decimate rock obstacles and ores you come across during your exploration.

You must note that you can even remove the fused components from weapons by heading into the inventory menu and using the Destroy fused material option (after selecting that particular weapon). This will, however, discard the material completely (the weapon remains intact) from your inventory, in this case, the stone or the rock.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Don’t hesitate to use your resources as well! You find all sorts of different materials in your adventures, and whether you Fuse them, throw them, or otherwise, there’s lots of ways to experiment. #TearsOfTheKingdom Don’t hesitate to use your resources as well! You find all sorts of different materials in your adventures, and whether you Fuse them, throw them, or otherwise, there’s lots of ways to experiment. #TearsOfTheKingdom https://t.co/s9l1xfIbnl

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also provides many ways to traverse the world of Hyrule. You can use the paraglider to cover vast distances or use the horse as your primary mode of travel.

