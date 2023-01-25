How to obtain Home Sweet Hell Necklace and Unbroken Cloak in Forspoken to unlock Craftsperson trophy

In Luminous Productions' latest RPG Forspoken, there's plenty of secret gear that you can obtain as you progress through the game's narrative and discover new areas in the fictional land of Athia. There's a wide variety of ways to boost Frey’s magical powers within the game, and getting your hands on some of the best cloaks and accessories is definitely one of the best options.

While there are plenty of items that you can obtain in the game quite easily, a few are hidden and will require you to meet certain conditions to complete.

Two such items that are also incredibly versatile are the Home Sweet Hell Necklace and the Unbroken Cloak, which are some of the best pieces of gear that you'll come across in the game. However, if you want these accessories, you will be required to craft them yourself.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do in order to get your hands on the Home Sweet Hell Necklace and the Unbroken Cloak in Forspoken.

Obtaining the Home Sweet Hell Necklace and the Unbroken Cloak in Forspoken

To craft the Home Sweet Hell Necklace and the Unbroken Cloak in Forspoken, you will first be required to obtain all of the materials required to do so. Given below is a list of all the resources you will need to make each of them:

Home Sweet Hell Necklace

Bumbershoot x3

Fluteblossom x3

Lucid Garland x3

This particular necklace will boost Frey’s stamina while using the Magic Parkour during Attack Magic. It will also allow her to deal more damage in Killer Blows while boosting her recovery from Defenseless.

Unbroken Cloak

Bumbershoot x3

Fluteblossom x3

Lucid Garland x3

The Unbroken Cloak allows Frey to absorb health from Critical hits as well as boost her Surge Magic Recharge Rare on Cuff Counters and Critical hits.

Once you have the required crafting materials, you must then follow these steps:

Collect 64 Old Coins, which you will be able to obtain by completing main missions, investing time in side quests, as well as completing the various puzzles in the game. Additionally, while doing these, you may obtain some of the crafting materials listed above if you already didn't have the required amount of them.

Once you have the coins, you must make your way to the Curiosity Shop in Forspoken. This establishment is located in Inner Vistoria and won't be too hard to locate.

Here, you will need to interact with the Curio Collector and spend those coins to obtain the Sewing Kit from him. This kit is a vital crafting tool that will allow you to make a wide variety of items in the game.

Once you have the kit, you will then need to go into the crafting feature of the game, and look through the list of items that you can craft. If you scroll down, you should spot the Home Sweet Hell Necklace and the Unbroken Cloak.

After crafting both of these accessories and a healing item, you will be able to unlock the Craftsperson Trophy in Forspoken.

