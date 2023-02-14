How to obtain Knotgrass seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

Knotgrass seeds are one of the go-to ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy, given their importance. Potion brewing is one of the many activities you must regularly undertake for different purposes. You will require the said ingredient when you want to prepare the invisibility potion.

Just like in the stories, Avalanche Software has gone with the same ingredients that Harry Potter and his friends had to master. Regarding the potions in the game, there are different choices available. Each concoction serves a particular purpose, but some are more important than others.

The invisibility potion is one of your trusted aides in Hogwarts Legacy. You will need it to complete certain quests more efficiently, and hence it is advised to keep a few doses handy. However, you will need Knotgrass seeds and sprigs to brew it. Thankfully, it’s fairly easy to find these ingredients in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy players can find Knotgrass seeds and sprigs in Hogsmeade

Of all the locations in Hogwarts Legacy, Hogsmeade’s importance is second only to the great castle. The magical village has been recreated magnificently by Avalanche Software, but it also has some practical uses. After all, it’s the location of several important shops whose items you routinely need, many of which you will need for progression in the game.

The shop you will need to fulfill your need for Knotgrass seeds is The Magic Neep. It is located in the northwestern part of Hogsmeade by the river. Once you reach there, you’ll interact with Timothy Teasdale, who runs the place. By doing so, a window will open up showcasing all the items that he sells.

You can choose to get the Knotgrass seed and sprig from here. However, you’ll need at least 350 Galleons, which is needed to buy them directly. In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll have the option to grow the sprigs by growing them from the seeds first. Alternatively, you can directly get the sprig and save other resources in the process.

Here are all the different types of seeds and ingredients that are available in The Magic Neep.

Seed packets:

Fluxweed Seed – 350g

Knotgrass Seed – 350g

Mallowsweet Seed – 200g

Shrivelfig Seed – 450g

Room of Requirement items:

Fertiliser – 300g

Ingredients:

Dittany Leaves – 100g

Fluxweed Stem – 150g

Knotgrass Sprig – 150g

Mallowsweet Leaves – 100g

Shrivelfig Fruit – 150g

How to use Knotgrass seeds/sprigs?

As mentioned earlier, the Knotgrass seeds/sprigs is required for brewing the invisibility potion. However, you’ll need to acquire the recipe before you can start the process. This can be done from J. Pippin’s Potions.

Once you’ve acquired the recipe, your next destination should be the Room of Requirement. You can brew all your potions here, and not just the invisibility variant. Three different ingredients are required to make it:

Knotgrass Sprig – 1

Leaping Toadstool Caps – 1

Troll Bogey – 1

It’s worth noting that you’ll save some of the trouble by getting a sprig directly. However, there will be a difference in cost, so that’s something worth remembering before you make a decision in Hogwarts Legacy.

