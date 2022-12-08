How to obtain Red Algae and make Miracle Fishing Bait in Disney Dreamlight Valley

New characters and a new Realm are not the only features to be introduced in the latest Toy Story update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Several new attributes have been added to the game along with a new resource called the Miracle Fishing Bait, which according to Merlin, will allow you to earn more rewards from fishing when used.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



As the Update is being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device. #DisneyDreamlightValley Update 2 - Missions in Uncharted Space is now LIVE!As the Update is being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device. #DisneyDreamlightValley Update 2 - Missions in Uncharted Space is now LIVE!✨As the Update is being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device. ✨ https://t.co/HD4S1W7TWK

Fishing is one of the core gameplay mechanics of the title, and while there is enthusiasm among players about making Buzz and Woody permanent residents of their Valley, many are also looking forward to the new fishing rewards.

However, to be able to get the Miracle Fishing Bait, you will first need to have a fair amount of Red Algae in your inventory. Red Algae is the core ingredient behind making the bait, and it’s not an easy resource to find.

This guide provides steps on how to obtain Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to make Miracle Fishing Bait:

Making Miracle Fishing Bait in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned, to create Miracle Fishing Bait in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will first need to obtain Red Algae, which is the core crafting material.

To do so, you will be required to,

Fish at the various water bodies located throughout the Valley and other areas of different Realms. This is because fishing is the only way that you will be able to obtain Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it comes as one of the dropped materials from the activity.

However, it’s important to note here that it’s not a guaranteed drop, unlike Rich Soil, the Red Algae drop is based on RNG, and you will not be able to get your hands on it every time you fish.

This is one of the reasons why obtaining the resource requires a fair bit of grind. You will need to invest a fair bit of time going to ripple spots in the water and fishing to get a good amount of this resource.

One of the best fishing spots in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be in Dazzle Beach which has a very high fish spawn rate. Fishing here will make the grind significantly easier.

Once you have obtained some Red Algae, you will then be able to use it to make Miracle Fishing Bait in the game. Here is the recipe for crafting it:

5x Red Algae

1,000 Dreamlight

10x Vitalys Crystals

This item is part of the main mission in Unchartered Space, where Merlin will help you by improving your Shovel, Pickaxe, and Fishing Rod, allowing you to excavate more resources as you use them.

If you have unused Red Algae after making the Miracle Fishing Bait, you can sell them for 150 Star Coins each, making them a valuable commodity in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Poll : 0 votes