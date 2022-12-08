How to unlock and access Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally gotten the much-anticipated Toy Story update and with it the two new characters whom you will be able to add to your Valley as residents.

With the new content update, you will now be able to make Woody and Buzz Lightyear permanent residents of your Valley. However, to be able to add them, you will first need to complete various friendship missions which aren’t exactly the easiest challenges to finish in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV Featuring the new Toy Story Realm, Festive Star Path, and various fixes and improvements, there’s nothing small about the amount of content awaiting you in #DisneyDreamlightValley 's second update - Missions in Uncharted space. Read more on it here: disneydreamlightvalley.com/en/news/Missio… Featuring the new Toy Story Realm, Festive Star Path, and various fixes and improvements, there’s nothing small about the amount of content awaiting you in #DisneyDreamlightValley's second update - Missions in Uncharted space. Read more on it here: disneydreamlightvalley.com/en/news/Missio… https://t.co/KE3VATqOtw

But to even kick off their respective quests, you will be required to unlock the Toy Story Realm in the first place. There are many in the community who aren't exactly sure as to how they can go about unlocking the realm and finally getting a chance to make Buzz and Woody residents of their Valley.

Hence, this guide will go over how you can unlock and access the Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley and finally be able to interact with the two protagonists of the Toy Story franchise.

Unlocking and accessing the Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlocking and accessing the Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be a bit more complicated than what many in the community hoped. Hence, to make your way to a new area in the game, you will be required to follow these steps:

Make your way to Dream Castle, and then invest 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock the realm door to the Toy Story world. This is what makes accessing the area quite an expensive task, as you will need to get your hands on a fair amount of the in-game currency in order to be able to interact with Woody and Buzz.

Once you have unlocked the door, you will now need to go to the first floor of Dream Castle where the door is actually located. The door will have the Little Green Men symbol on it, making it quite easy to spot. Once you interact with it, Merlin will appear, and he will automatically remove the Night Thorns from the door.

Once you have made your way to the Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will enter Bonnie’s room, and your first encounter will be with Buzz Lightyear. After interacting with him, you will be able to kick off his friendship quests in order to recruit him as one of the permanent members of the Valley.

His quest is pretty complicated, and it will take you a fair amount of time to unlock him as a resident in the game. After Buzz, you will be able to interact with Woody and complete his missions to make him a resident.

Unlocking the Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a rather expensive task as it will cost you a great amount of Deamlight. The best approach is to complete other missions and take part in other side activities to rack up a significant amount before you head to the castle to unlock the new area.

However, once unlocked, you will not have to pay any additional fees to travel back and forth between it and your Valley.

Poll : 0 votes