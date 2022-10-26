How to complete all of Scar's friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scar has been added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the game's latest update, and players can now meet the villainous lion in the Sunlit Plateau. He can be found in a new cave underneath the elephant's skull in the biome, and it is also possible to unlock him as a permanent resident of the village.

Like all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Scar will have a friendship meter that you can increase by giving him gifts, hanging out with him, and cooking him his favorite dishes at Remy’s Restaurant. Moving through the friendship levels will grant certain quests for Scar, which you can complete for bonus rewards.

This guide to Disney Dreamlight Valley will give you a brief rundown of all the friendship quests you can do for Scar and progress his questline. There are five quests that you can currently do for the character, and these involve collecting various materials and running several errands.

All Friendship quests for Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the steps to complete them

Nature and Nurture

This is the very first quest that you will get from Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is quite an arduous task and has several different steps. A complete walkthrough of the quest is available here, but below is a brief rundown of all the steps.

Enter the new cave under the elephant skull in the Sunlit Plateau.

Talk to Scar inside, and then head for the Vitalys Mines.

Explore the Mines until you find the blockage, and read the sign next to the red barrel.

Talk to Merlin and then collect the materials to craft the Extra Fizzy Root Beer and collect the Crackling Candies.

Use the above ingredients to open up the river’s path and head outside.

Follow The Forgotten into the dark dimension, collect the Orb of Nurturing, and return to the Valley.

Talk to Merlin and then collect the required materials to craft the Miracle Growth Elixir. Use it to upgrade your watering can.

Talk to Merlin once more to receive the Orb of Nurturing, head to the Pillar of Nurturing, and plant the Orb in front of the Pillar. Then, water it using the can.

Return and water it occasionally when the Orb looks dry until it is fully restored. Then place it in the pillar. Finally, talk to Scar to end the quest.

Friends Aren’t Food

This is the second friendship quest you can do for Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which also involves Remy. To start this quest, go to Scar and talk to him about helping him out. However, he won’t say anything to you because you’re not regal enough.

Scar menaces Woody (Image via Gameloft)

Find Mother Gothel and talk to her about a nice coat. Of course, you’ll need to collect some materials for crafting the item.

With the materials in hand, go back to Gothel and she will craft you the Brown Faux-Fur-Trimmed jacket.

With this jacket equipped, talk to Scar and he’ll reveal that he’s having a problem finding food in the valley due to a lack of prey.

Talk to Remy and he’ll determine that Scar needs to eat some Tekka Maki and Sake Makki. Gather the required ingredients for both these recipes, cook them, and give them to Remy.

Accompany Remy to Scar, where he gifts them to the lion. Then, talk to Scar again to end the quest.

Breaking Bones

By raising Scar’s friendship a few more levels, you’ll obtain the Breaking Bones quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, where you'll need to interact with Scrooge McDuck again.

Talk to Scar and he’ll groan about the wildebeest bones littering the Sunlit Plateau biome. He’ll ask you to talk to Scrooge to find an upgrade for your shovel.

Talk to Scrooge McDuck and he’ll give you a mold for a new Lion’s Claw shovel head. Then, return to Scar and talk to him to receive a list of materials to make the shovel head.

Collect the required materials and craft the upgrade at a crafting station. Then, use the Lion’s Claw to upgrade your shovel.

Remove five small wildebeest bones in the Sunlit Plateau and then speak to Scar to complete the quest.

The Circle of Life

You’ll need to have Scar at friendship level 7 to access this quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest involves removing the large wildebeest bones from the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Talk to Scar and he’ll direct your attention to the large Wildebeest bones in the plateau. He’ll ask you to talk to Mother Gothel for more information.

Gothel will tell you of an upgrade for your shovel and ask you to collect a few materials for crafting it.

You’ll need a Flower of Bones, for which you’ll need some ashes, that will further require old bones. The old bones can be collected from the Vitalys Mines.

Go back to Scar with the bones, and he’ll guide you on how to turn them into ashes.

Once you have the ashes, plant them in the plateau and water them. These should turn into a Flower of Bones in about an hour.

With these and the other materials, craft the Roaring Shovel Head and use it to upgrade your shovel.

Use the shovel to remove the large wildebeest bones blocking the bride. You can then talk to Scar to end the quest.

The Making of a Monarch

This is the final quest for Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you’ll be able to access it once you reach max friendship with the lion.

Talk to Scar and he’ll invite you into his home for a dinner date. However, you will need to prepare two meals beforehand for this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest.

With the meals prepared, head over to Scar and he’ll reveal his true intentions: to retrieve a trinket you took from him long ago so that he can break the curse.

Talk to Merlin regarding this and he’ll instruct you to place some sunbird feeders in the Sunlit Plateau and show Scar what it means to care for others.

Craft the feeders, place them near the pond in the plateau, and then talk to Scar, asking him to accompany you outside and take a look at the feeders.

Go back to Scar’s home and talk to him to lift the curse. Pick up the Magic Mirror Shard and give it to Scar to complete the quest.

These are all the friendship quests you can get from Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

