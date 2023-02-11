How to obtain Stench of the Dead in Hogwarts Legacy

Becoming a Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy is not a straightforward journey. In addition to mastering spells and charms, players must also learn the art of brewing potions.

The game features various types of potions, each requiring specific ingredients. While purchasing the ingredients is the simplest option, players can also obtain them for free through other means that may require additional effort. One such ingredient in Hogwarts Legacy is The Stench of the Dead.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game.

Where to find the Stench of the Dead in Hogwarts Legacy?

As the name suggests, the Stench of the Dead is an ingredient that can be collected from anything related to death in the game. However, players won't need to resort to looting graves to obtain it, as they can purchase it from J. Pippins Potions at Hogsmeade. One stack of this ingredient costs 1000 Galleons, so it's important for players to have a healthy supply of in-game currency if they want to buy it in bulk.

Alternatively, gamers can also get their hands on this ingredient for free. To do this, they will have to defeat undead monsters known as the Inferius. These creatures can be found roaming around graveyards. In a nearby town known as Keenbridge, there is a graveyard where players can find these creatures.

Keenbridge is in the southernmost part of the map. Once found, players can either teleport to the location or fly there on their mounts or brooms. However, the Inferi aren't regular monsters, so regular spells won't hurt them. To defeat them, players must use fire-based spells such as Incendio or Confringo.

What is the Stench of the Dead used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Stench of the Dead is an ingredient for the Thunderbrew. This potion comes in handy whenever players are about to fight multiple enemies at the same time. When consumed, a storm is created around the player. Whoever comes in contact with this storm takes damage and is stunned for a short period of time.

The first time players will be asked to craft this potion is during Professor Sharp's Potions Class. Apart from the Stench of the Dead, this potion requires two other items: Leech Juice and Shrivelfig fruit. Although it can be purchased from J.Pippins for 1000 Galleons, players should ideally purchase the recipe for the potion. Obtaining the recipe for this potion will cost around 1200 Galleons, but it is worth the investment as players can then brew the potion whenever they need it.

Players can brew Thunderbrew during their potions class or at their own Potion Station. Thunderbrew is a potion that can only be used during combat situations, so it's good to stock up on a few of these before exploring dungeons or getting involved in any duels in Hogwarts Legacy.

