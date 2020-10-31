How to obtain a stylish name in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The developers introduce new events and features regularly to keep the players from losing interest. This game sees 50 players landing on an island, and the last player or team standing wins the Booyah.

Many Free Fire players wish to have a stylish name for which they look to incorporate various symbols and use distinctive fonts to stand apart from the rest. However, a regular keyboard on mobiles does not provide this feature, and hence, they seek other ways to do so.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to create a cool name for this title.

How to create stylish names in Free Fire

FancyTextTool.net - which is one such website that provides this tool

As the keyboard doesn’t feature these fonts and symbols, players have to use websites like standing:

Nickfinder.com

Fancytexttool.net

Fancytexttool.com

coolsymbol.com

fancytextguru.com

They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users can visit any website which offers tools to change fonts.

Step 2: They can enter the name of their choice in the text field and receive the output in a wide assortment of fonts.

Step 3: They can copy the desired moniker.

How to change name in Free Fire

Gamers need to follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: They have to press the profile button on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Users then have to press the yellow icon present in the top left corner.

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting them to enter the new IGN. They can paste the name, which was copied earlier.

Step 4: They must press the button with the diamonds icon. 390 diamonds will be deducted, and the name will be changed.

Players can also change the name using the rename card, which they can obtain for free from the Regional Battle Season 3. They can click here to read more about it.

