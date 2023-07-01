How to obtain the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom presents a vast open-world environment brimming with diverse quests. In addition to embarking on main and side quests, you can venture into various regions to uncover precious treasures, powerful weapons, food items, and other valuable items. Consequently, exploring different areas is crucial as it heightens your chances of obtaining powerful weapons that can significantly assist you on your journey.

The world of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom presents numerous unforeseen challenges and may put you against groups of adversaries at any moment. In such instances, possessing formidable weaponry becomes vital for effectively eliminating enemies. Although weapons can be obtained by accomplishing main mission quests, alternative methods exist.

A sequence of quests must be fulfilled to acquire the White Sword of the Sky. This guide provides instructions to obtain the White Sword of the Sky successfully.

Where to find the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain the White Sword of the Sky, one must first acquire three Dragon Claws located in separate regions. Once all three claws have been successfully obtained, they must be placed in their respective Statues. You must accomplish three quests to acquire the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These quests are as follows:

Goddess Statue of Wisdom Quest

Goddess Statue of Power Quest

Goddess Statue of Courage Quest

How to complete Goddess Statue of Wisdom Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Make your way to the Mount Lanayru region (Image via Nintendo)

To initiate the first quest, go to the Mount Lanayru region. Interact with the Goddess Statue to commence the quest. Your initial task is to obtain Nydra's Claw. The Dragon follows its schedule for appearing and disappearing, with specific starting and ending points. The emergence location has been indicated on the map below.

Your goal is to strike its claws (Image via Nintendo)

After locating the Dragon, you aim to strike its feet, causing them to dislodge and fall to the ground. Once they have fallen, you can retrieve the claw. Next, return to the Mount Lanayru area and deposit the Dragon's Claw into the pond near the Statue. This marks the completion of the first challenge.

How to complete Goddess Statue of Power Questin The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Make your way to the Spring of Power region (Image via Nintendo)

To commence the second challenge, go to the Spring of Power region near the North Akkala Valley area. Once you arrive at the location, you will encounter a statue. Engage with the Statue to initiate the second challenge. The goal of this challenge is to obtain Dinraal's Claw. Dinraal, a dragon, follows a specific schedule of emergence. Its journey begins in one region and concludes in another. The precise location of its emergence is indicated on the map below.

Your task is to aim and shoot at its claw (Image via Nintendo)

Upon encountering the Dragon, you aim and shoot at its claw. Following the shot, retrieve the claw and proceed towards the Goddess Statue of Power. Upon arrival, place Dinraal's Claw into the pond to conclude the second challenge successfully.

How to complete Goddess Statue of Courage Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You must journey to the Spring of Courage region (Image via Nintendo)

To commence the final trial, you must journey to the Spring of Courage region near the Farosh Hills area. You will encounter the Goddess Statue of Courage when you arrive at this location. Interacting with the Statue will initiate your final challenge. The goal of this challenge is to obtain Farosh's Claw. Farosh, a dragon, appears unpredictably, and its emergence point is indicated on the map.

Aim and shoot at its claw (Image via Nintendo)

Upon encountering the Dragon, aim and fire at its claw. Subsequently, obtain the claw and proceed towards the Goddess Statue of Courage. Drop the claw into the pond to conclude your final trial.

How to get the White Sword of the Sky in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The ultimate objective now entails journeying to the Forgotten Temple in the Tabantha Frontier region, where you will engage with the Mother Goddess Statue. Once you have arrived at the location, interact with the Statue to obtain the formidable White Sword of the Sky.

