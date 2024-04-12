How old is Duke Dennis? Twitch streamer's age and other details explored

Duke Dennis, also known as AMP Duke, is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is currently affiliated with the popular YouTube and streaming collective - AMP. Within the American streaming community, he has rapidly ascended to become one of the most recognized figures. At the time of writing, his Twitch channel boasts just over two million followers.

Duke also happens to be the oldest member of the six individuals comprising the AMP group - the others being Din "Agent 00 Gaming," Chris "ChrisNxtDoor," Davis "ImDavisss," Roberto "JustFanum," and Kai Cenat. He was born on February 26, 1994, in Greenville, South Carolina, making him 30 years old at the time of writing.

How did YouTuber Duke Dennis become famous?

Like many other creators within the AMP group and the broader streaming community, Duke Dennis rose to prominence through his content creation efforts, particularly on YouTube. He initiated his YouTube channel back in 2016.

On his channel, titled Duke Dennis Gaming, Duke predominantly showcased NBA 2K gameplay. One of his initial breakthrough moments occurred with a video titled "BEST JUMPSHOT IN NBA 2K17," which amassed over half a million views in 2017.

Duke's popularity soared over the next two years. By 2018, he reached the milestone of 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. And by the end of 2019, his channel had skyrocketed to an impressive one million subscribers, marking a remarkable achievement in his content creation journey.

In May 2020, Duke embarked on what would become his most significant project to date. Alongside Chrisnxtdoor, Kai Cenat, ImDavisss, Agent 00, and Fanum, he co-founded the AMP YouTube channel. Presently, the channel boasts over 5.45 million subscribers.

His primary YouTube channel, simply named Duke Dennis, boasts an impressive following of over 2.56 million subscribers. Here, he mostly shares vlogs and other real-life content, offering glimpses into his adventures visiting various places and exploring facets of his personal life.

Exploring Duke Dennis' Twitch channel

In addition to his YouTubing endeavors, Duke Dennis is a well-established streamer and currently holds the status of Twitch partner. This indicates his affiliation with Twitch's Partnership Program.

As mentioned earlier, the streamer recently surpassed the two-million-followers milestone on his Twitch channel. Additionally, as of April 12, 2024, he boasts over 2.4K subscribers, showcasing a strong and dedicated community of supporters.

As far as his content on Twitch is concerned, Duke primarily streams under the "Just Chatting" category, often reacting to clips and videos. He also delves into various video games such as Fortnite, Mario Kart, Fall Guys, Elden Ring, and NBA 2K, offering a diverse range of content for his viewers to enjoy.

Over the past month, the streamer has accumulated a respectable 125K watch hours. During this time, he has maintained an average of 8.6K viewers, with peak viewership reaching as high as 16.8K.

Duke's Twitch numbers explored (Image via streamscharts.com)

Duke Dennis also commands a significant presence on Instagram, where he boasts over 3.8 million followers. This places him as the second-most-followed member among the AMP group on the platform, with Kai Cenat holding the top spot

Duke has secured notable collaborations over the past year, including an invitation to participate in last year's Sidemen Charity Match. In this event, he represented the YouTube All-Star XI, showcasing his involvement in prominent charity initiatives within the online community.