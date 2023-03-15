How old is JustaMinx? Controversial personality goes viral after getting drunk at The Streamer Awards afterparty

Rebecca "JustaMinx", or Minx for short, recently went viral on social media ever since news of her unruly behavior at The Streamer Awards after having too much to drink was made public by fellow streamers and its organizer, QTCinderella. Reportedly, Rebecca was the primary reason for the event's afterparty being shut down early.

Rebecca is a 26-year-old streamer hailing from Ireland who has made a name for herself in the North American streaming scene after numerous collaborations with popular content creators such as AustinShow. Last year, she was briefly part of the OpTic content house before being kicked out. This article explores her drinking problems and the backlash that JustaMinx faced from fellow streamers in the aftermath of the Streamer Awards afterparty.

JustaMinx's drunken antics at the Streamer Awards afterparty: A tale of mental problems and broken promises

For those unaware, The Streamer Awards is the brainchild of popular Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella," who is also the primary organizer of the event that aims to recognize and reward the industry's best streamers every year. Modeled after some of the most popular award shows, the event comes with an exciting afterparty, where streamers from across the world can meet each other and celebrate together.

Unfortunately, this year's afterparty was cut short after JustaMinx's actions while being inebriated caused too much of a disruption. As the host responsible for organizing the entire event, QTCinderella spoke about the incidents that led to the party eventually being shut down. This occurred after police, an ambulance, and a firetruck were called to the venue at around 11:00 pm.

Through numerous channels, Blaire has expressed her disappointment with JustaMinx and revealed how the latter broke her promise of not drinking at the venue. The two had a Twitter spat, which included a screenshot of Blaire's Discord DMs to prove the "pinky swear" about the no-drinking pact, after JustaMinx appeared to blame her actions on epileptic seizures.

Here's the tweet chain in question:

minx @MinxMore that was 100 percent the worst seizure i've had since i was 15

I still am struggle regaining memory from even yesterday that was 100 percent the worst seizure i've had since i was 15I still am struggle regaining memory from even yesterday

Bee @MrsSaintB @MinxMore I hope youre ok but you still did get drunk after you promised people you wouldnt and that couldnt have helped @MinxMore I hope youre ok but you still did get drunk after you promised people you wouldnt and that couldnt have helped

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @MinxMore @MrsSaintB You were drunk before the after party I almost had you thrown out of the show because you were yelling and making everyone uncomfortable. Completely. I’ve tried everything with you. Rehab. Everything. I hope this is your rock bottom. Get help. @MinxMore @MrsSaintB You were drunk before the after party I almost had you thrown out of the show because you were yelling and making everyone uncomfortable. Completely. I’ve tried everything with you. Rehab. Everything. I hope this is your rock bottom. Get help. https://t.co/a9ptpwr5iB

While appearing on Fear& (HasanAbi and Will Neff's podcast) with AustinShow and fellow co-host of The Streamer Awards, Valkyrae, QTCinderella opened up about what happened at the event pertaining to the controversial behavior from the Irish streamer, which ultimately led to the afterparty being shut down.

A full account can be found here, but the key points include JustaMinx trying to throw propane gas cylinders into the pool, with QTCinderella and Valkyrae suggesting that she wanted people to get in the pool with her for a swim.

The main topic that caught the eye of the authorities was when she refused to cooperate with the security staff who wanted to escort her outside and went limp soon after. As such, there's some contention about whether or not this was intentional. Regardless of the motive, the damage was already done, with attendees forced to vacate the party venue at around 11:00 pm.

minx @MinxMore for the people commenting that i'm making up my epilepsy for an excuse, I can guarantee that I had a seizure when I was pushed over



i slept all day yesterday when I got home from the hospital



its obviously not an excuse for ruining the party but im not lying about my epilepsy- for the people commenting that i'm making up my epilepsy for an excuse, I can guarantee that I had a seizure when I was pushed overi slept all day yesterday when I got home from the hospitalits obviously not an excuse for ruining the party but im not lying about my epilepsy- https://t.co/fgfUWExm14

In a more recent livestream. QTCinderella went on to justify publicly calling out JustaMinx. She stated how close the two streamers were in the past until Minx's mental health and alcohol problems pushed her away.

All in all, QTCinderella has made it clear that she's deeply disappointed in her friend for both the harm that Minx's actions caused and how it ruined the event's highly anticipated afterparty.

