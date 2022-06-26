How old is Pokimane? Understanding the Twitch’s streamer's birthdate and other details

As Twitch continues to gain prominence online, so do the many creators who call the platform their home. One such creator on the streaming platform goes by the moniker Pokimane, who is majorly known for her fun livestreams and gameplay-based content on both Twitch and on YouTube.

She boasts over nine million followers on the Amazon-owned platform and over six million on her Instagram, making her one of the biggest names in the streaming space.

Naturally, with such great numbers and a fan base that is hard to ignore, fans want to know more about her, and more specifically, her personal life. With that being said, rumors about her age have been swirling all around the internet for years now. Poki has been plagued by queries about her age despite being blatantly open about it, but how accurate is it? Let's find out.

How old is Twitch streamer Pokimane as of 2022?

As per Pokimane herself, she was born on May 14, 1996, which makes her 26 years old as of 2022. With this in mind, the Moroccan-born streamer celebrated her 26th birthday with some of her close friends and fellow streamers.

The popular personality tweeted out a few pictures of herself in a beautiful floral pink dress to start off the day.

Many high-profile streamers, whether they had collaborated with her in the past or not, have reached out to wish her a happy 26th birthday. Not just streamers, but her fans, too, showered her with warm wishes and love.

aria @AriaSaki @pokimanelol I WROTE YOU A POEM AFTER SEEING THESE PHOTOS I HOPE YOU LIKE IT @pokimanelol I WROTE YOU A POEM AFTER SEEING THESE PHOTOS I HOPE YOU LIKE IT

Twitch @Twitch @pokimanelol Here's wishing you all the pokiCheers today. Happy Birthday @pokimanelol Here's wishing you all the pokiCheers today. Happy Birthday 🎂

Notably, she's been accumulating a massive loyal audience base for years at this point. Over the past couple of years, Pokimane has branched out and has contributed to multiple different industries, recently joining hands with talent management and brand consultation company RTS.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol



our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming!



check it out @

rts.gg/articles/welco… i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS!our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming!check it out @ rts.gg i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.ggrts.gg/articles/welco…

Now, at the age of just 26, the streaming powerhouse is at the highest point in her career. It will be pretty interesting to see what next year holds for her.

A look back at Pokimane's streaming journey

After dropping out of college to pursue her dream of becoming a full-time content creator, Pokimane began streaming on Twitch way back in 2012. She was 17 years old at that time and decided to kick-start her streaming journey by playing League of Legends.

As she continued to stream the title for years, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer gained a lot of traction on her channel, fetching over 450k followers on Twitch alone.

As her growth continued, she decided to move up to different titles such as Fortnite, Minecraft, Among Us, and Valorant, and soon skyrocketed to become one of the most popular female creators on the platform.

Despite being massively popular among viewers, Pokimane has had her fair share of controversies in the past. From saying the 'N' word on livestream to getting a hate raid on her channel, the 26-year-old streamer never fails to make headlines.

All in all, from a college dropout to Twitch's most popular female creator, her rise has been absolutely fascinating, and an inspiration for a lot of creators out there.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far