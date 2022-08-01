How to open Supply Drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Since Xenoblade Chronicles 3 puts players in the middle of a war, supplies can prove to be very useful.

The kingdoms at war will often send Supply Drops to their warriors. Players can intercept these drops, open them and benefit from the loot inside.

Spotting Supply Drops is easy. They often send a trail of red smoke into the air. Players just need to head in the direction of the smoke in order to locate a drop.

How to locate a Supply Drop in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Follow the red smoke to discover Supply Drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Supply Drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 come from the air forces of either the kingdom of Keves or the kingdom of Agnus. They will have red smoke as a beacon for their intended recipients.

The red smoke will trail from the Supply Drop when it falls from the sky and when it hits the ground. It will only dissipate once the Supply Drop has been opened.

Players will be introduced to the concept of Supply Drops while they take on Ethel's Hero Quest in Chapter 3. The quest requires players to track down a Supply Drop, and they will be educated on what to look for.

A Supply Drop in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 cannot be opened if there are enemies within a certain distance

The large Supply Drops require two characters to open them in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

As players get close to a Supply Drop, they can press the ZR button to check its location. This ensures they are in the right area if any of the surroundings are blocking the line of sight to the smoke.

Players must defeat all the enemies in the Supply Drop's vicinity to open it. After finding the Supply Drop and eliminating any enemies, players can approach it and press the A button on the Nintendo Switch to open it. A cutscene will play, showing two characters flipping open the lid of the Supply Drop.

There's a large chance that a small army of enemies is waiting near the Supply Drop or making their way there while the player is opening it. This makes an ambush a possibility.

The party sees the red smoke in the distance (Image via Nintendo)

Players should be prepared to fight because the Supply Drop is intended for the soldiers of the respective kingdoms. They don't take too kindly to a ragtag party of XC3 characters stealing their stuff.

Players should clear the area if they are waiting upon arrival as the Supply Drop cannot be opened if there are enemies within a certain distance. This will ensure that all of the loot is for the taking.

Players can expect some highly valuable gear and crafting ingredients in the Supply Drop. Useful equippable items and materials to help build mighty armaments are almost guaranteed in each Supply Drop.

Supply Drops can also have rare items like Nopon Coins. These can be used as a special currency to exchange for services.

