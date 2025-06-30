Knowing how to parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is quite crucial if you want to win your fights against other Jedi players. The lightsaber combat within this title revolves around blocking, parrying, and counterattacking at the right time. If you haven't put in the time and effort to learn this skill, it would hinder your gameplay as you start fighting against better enemies.

This article will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how you can parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Read below to know more.

A guide to parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Parrying in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 refers to the mechanic where a player can block an incoming lightsaber attack and immediately unleash a counterattack move against the enemy. It requires great precision and timing to execute this move. It has a certain skill ceiling that you need to achieve, and you can only do it by practicing regularly.

Once you achieve this skill in the game, lightsaber combat feels much smoother and more intuitive. You will be able to dominate over other players and secure easy eliminations in the game.

Lightsaber combat in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Image via EA)

That said, here's a step-by-step guide to help you parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2:

Firstly, anticipating an incoming attack, you must hold block to get your lightsaber fired up and put in a guarded stance. You can achieve that by pressing the RMB on your mouse.

to get your lightsaber fired up and put in a guarded stance. You can achieve that by pressing the RMB on your mouse. Next, you have to wait till the enemy player swings their lightsaber at you. Don't panic, and wait until the attack animation begins and the swing is about to hit you.

As the enemy's lightsaber is close to hitting your block, proceed to click the attack button by pressing LMB on your mouse.

If you timed it right, the enemy will get dazed for a second, and you can follow up the parry by dishing out a combo.

Upon following these steps, you will have successfully executed a parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. It must be noted that spamming these inputs will not trigger this mechanic. It's a precision move that requires you to input these binds at the right time.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

