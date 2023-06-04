How to perfect Drive Reversal in Street Fighter 6

Through its single-player story mode that lets you create your own character and via the new social hub for online activities called Battle Hub, Street Fighter 6 offers a fresh take on fighting games. Aside from adding offering various modes, Street Fighter 6 also keeps its combat interesting through the new Drive System.

During battles, this inclusion is represented by a gauge below a character's health bar. It includes bars that basically represent stamina and determine what kind of actions a player can perform. When the gauge is empty, your character enters a state of exhaustion and becomes more susceptible to damage. The bars do refill, but it is important to pay attention to them during a fight.

This title's Drive System offers five different actions that you can perform mid-fight based on how many bars on the gauge are filled: Drive Impact, Drive Parry, Overdrive Art, Drive Rush, and Drive Reversal. This article will discuss how to pull off that last move.

How to use Drive Reversal effectively in Street Fighter 6

Drive Reversal is a defensive maneuver in Street Fighter 6 that essentially allows you to perform a low-damage but highly effective counterattack. It is useful if you are when you are being hit by a barrage of strikes and are unable to get on the offense.

You can use up two sections of the Drive Gauge to counterattack with a low-damage strike that forces your opponent to break their combo, giving you some much-needed breathing room and an opportunity to turn the tables on your opponent.

It is important to note that the command for using Drive Reversal differs depending on whether you are using the Street Fighter 6 Classic Control Type or Modern Control Type. If you employ the former, you will need to press the Forward button and Heavy Punch plus Heavy Kick buttons altogether while blocking to activate Drive Reversal.

On Modern Controls, you simply need to press the Forward button plus the dedicated Drive Impact one while blocking to perform this action.

Observe your enemies' movements closely and time your Drive Reversal just as their strike is about to land. This will help you perfect it. Since the command for this action is similar for every single character, all you need to practice to master it is timing.

Drive Reversal is extremely useful against opponents who can be unpredictable in their offense or against characters capable of dishing out quick strikes without giving you any room to breathe. The momentary respite that you gain after employing it allows you to break your opponent's offense and create an opening.

