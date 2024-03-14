How to perform the EA FC 24 Jude Bellingham celebration?

EA Sports recently released the Spring Update for EA FC 24, featuring a host of changes to gameplay and new animations, including Jude Bellingham's iconic celebration. The English youngster has quickly risen to prominence as one of the best players in the world, and his recent performances for Real Madrid have only generated more hype.

Despite being extremely young and in the beginning phases of his career as a footballer, Jude Bellingham has already created a celebration that has caught the attention of the masses.

Every time he scores, he runs to the crowd and poses with outstretched arms, acknowledging the fans and basking in the glory of his achievements. This celebration is now available in EA FC 24 as well.

Jude Bellingham's celebration has been added to EA FC 24 with the latest patch

Not only did the EA FC 24 Title Update 11 introduce a slew of changes to various gameplay elements, but it also added multiple fresh animations to increase the authenticity of the experience offered by the game. While these animations mostly included skill moves and similar stuff, they have now allowed gamers to perform Jude Bellingham's celebration on the virtual pitch.

The Englishman from Real Madrid has made the Santiago Bernebeau his new home since his move from Borussia Dortmund and is one of the most popular names in the sport today. With the hype surrounding him, it comes as no surprise that his celebration has become iconic. However, there is a catch to performing it in-game.

How to perform the celebration in EA FC 24?

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary Siuu celebration, which is present in-game with the title "Right here right now," this one can only be performed by Jude Bellingham. This is reminiscent of CR7's new meditation celebration, which was added to the database towards the end of FIFA 23, adding a sense of immersion and realism to the game.

To perform it, you must score with Jude Bellingham and press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox. This can be done in any game mode, online and offline. The easiest way to achieve it is to use either Real Madrid or England in Kickoff modes, purchase Jude Bellingham in Career Mode, or use one of his many special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

While this is an amazing new addition that will get gamers to use the youngster more actively in their starting rosters, fans will certainly be hoping that, with time, this celebration is added to the database in a way where they can perform it with any athlete after pressing the right inputs on scoring a goal.