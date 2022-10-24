How to perform all the new celebrations in FIFA 23 including Griddy

The Griddy is one of several new celebrations in FIFA 23, which have made their debut in this year's release. While the new launch has retained over 100 moves from previous iterations, EA Sports has ensured that the overall list remains fresh.

Knowing the new celebrations and their names isn't enough as players must also remember the controls. This will allow them to use the celebrations after scoring goals in the game. A massive positive about the additions is that they can be performed with any footballer in the game.

Here are the controls and all the details of every new celebration that has been added exclusively to FIFA 23. While some will need some practice, knowing the controls will allow the players to celebrate in style. The Griddy is perhaps the most popular, but there are several options to pick from.

FIFA 23's new celebrations, including the Griddy, have become very popular in the community

Six new celebrations have been added to FIFA 23, including the Griddy. All six can be performed with any footballer in the game and involve multiple buttons. Let's take a look at the detailed buttons players will need for each.

1) The Griddy

The Griddy is also known as Eyes and Arms, which is its formal name, but the community has decided to stick to the shorter name.

Performing the Griddy isn't the most difficult of tasks. To do the celebration properly, follow these steps. A player must press the RT/R2 button and flick the RS twice upwards. While flicking the RS, the RT/R2 button will remain pressed, or the celebration in FIFA 23 will break.

2) The Gamer

The Gamer celebration is inspired by a real-life move from Liverpool-forward Diogo Jota, who's well known for his love for the video game franchise. EA Sports has now inducted the celebration into this year's release.

To perform it, all a player will need to do is press the RB/R1 button and flick the RS to the right and then to the left.

3) Eye of the Storm

The Eye of the Storm is a very interesting-looking running celebration that players can use after scoring a goal. To perform it in FIFA 23, they must press the RB/R1 button, move the RS anti-clockwise, and make a full turn.

4) Slide Salute

The Slide Salute is another celebration performed in real life by Kylian Mbappe. Unlike that celebration, gamers can perform it with any footballer after scoring a goal. Players must keep the RB/R1 button and move the RS to the right.

5) Slide and Flex

Similar to the Slide Salute, the controls for this celebration are quite similar. Players must keep the RB/R1 button and push the RS button.

6) Billionaire Strut

This celebration is inspired by the real-life version performed in the Octagon by Connor McGregor. Players must keep the L1/LB button pressed to perform it in the game. They will have to flick the RS to the right and then to the left.

It will be interesting to see if new celebrations will be added to the game via future updates.

