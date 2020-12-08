Cyberpunk 2077 has an intricate Perk system to build upon player skills.

Perk points are obtainable by playing Cyberpunk 2077. They are the way to add Perks to the in-game character attributes and truly make the most of their abilities.

Each Skill is able to be leveled up in Cyberpunk 2077. These skills all have Perks. Players, however, cannot keep leveling up abilities for certain Skills and assigning Perks to them if those specific Attributes are not also focused on.

How Perks work in Cyberpunk 2077

Attributes

Each player has Attributes that can be upgraded in a variety of ways. The Attributes are split into several categories — Cool, Intelligence, Technical Ability, Body, and Reflexes.

Each one has different perks available that go along with the category. Examples of this are Hacking with Intelligence and Stealth with Cool. There are dozens of different Perks available across the different Attributes.

Earning Perk Points

Characters in Cyberpunk 2077 can earn Perk points by leveling up. There is Street Cred and the basic character XP that can be leveled. The game has factions that provide missions as well as a multitude of side quests.

Players are going to be spending a lot of time exploring the different possibilities of Cyberpunk 2077. The possibilities for Attribute, Skill, and Perk combinations very well may truly be endless.

Perk Categories

Cool

Assassination

Nerve

Sniper Rifles

Stealth

Cold Blood

Intelligence

Strategy

Device Hacking

Target Hacking

Technical Ability

Engineering

Crafting

Body

Shotguns

Two-Handed

Melee

Athletics

Street Brawler

Annihilation

Reflexes

Handguns

Rifles

Blades

These are the different categories of Perks found within each Attribute of Cyberpunk 2077. Each category holds a massive amount of Skills to choose from. These can be Skills such as a boost to crafted item sales prices or a reduction of the stamina cost for all Blade attacks.

There is so much to choose from and this is just the beginning. When Cyberpunk 2077 officially arrives, there could be much more available in terms of content. As well, content could be added to the already vast game at a later date.