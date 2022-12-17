The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released its brand-new next-generation update for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 14, 2022.

While the base game and quests remain unchanged, there have been certain gameplay additions, quality-of-life improvements, and extra quests inspired by The Witcher Netflix series.

Additionally, the enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt boasts several graphical improvements, including ray-traced reflections and shadows.

This guide will cover one such new gameplay addition.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Curious players in The Witcher 3 can pet Roach by simply holding Jump button next to her

Until this update, gamers could not interact with the steed, merely using it as a vehicle for transport.

To show your affection for Roach, simply approach the steed carefully and hold down the Jump button (Space for PC), and Geralt will proceed to rub down on the horse’s back.

Roach will, in turn, show her appreciation by lifting up her leg a little. Interestingly, this addition wasn't detailed in the patch notes. It's one of several "surprises" developer CD Projekt Red has hinted at prior to release.

Who is Roach in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Curiously enough, Geralt is known to name all his horses Roach. This companion is constantly by the Witcher's side, answering his whistle at any moment. Roach can be used to fight off enemies on horseback, albeit up to a certain time limit, before he bolts out of fear and leaves the player in the dust.

One can customize Roach by equipping several saddles, saddlebags, and horse blinders to their liking. The saddles allow Roach to gallop longer, while the saddlebags help increase Geralt’s inventory limit. The blinders are important in traversal and horseback combat as they lower the rate at which Roach’s fear level rises.

Additionally, the horse can be adorned with trophies from monsters killed on a contract. Roach is replaceable with a black Pure Bred Nilfgaardian horse if players refuse to accept the coin rewarded to them when Geralt visits Emhyr after locating Ciri.

What is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen?

Created as an updated version for the next generation of consoles and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was re-released by developer and publisher CD Projekt Red.

The game follows Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher for hire, as he searches for his adoptive daughter Ciri, who is fleeing from the Wild Hunt. This universally lauded action role-playing game has a wide range of player choices and subquests, culminating in three major endings.

The game is inspired by The Witcher series of fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. For more Witcher 3 news, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for updates.

