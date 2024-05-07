How to photograph 2 types of birds in Genshin Impact

Taking photographs of two types of birds is one of the tasks on the second day of the Trillion Trinkle Trawl minigame in Genshin Impact's Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event. This can be slightly challenging since the birds tend to fly away if you get too close to them, not giving you a chance to take a proper picture. Thus, it is advised to keep your distance when taking a photograph.

That said, this article features the best locations to photograph two types of birds in Genshin Impact. You can find multiple spots below since there is a chance that you might scare them away.

Best locations to photograph two types of birds in Genshin Impact

Location #1

You can take photographs of Timmie's pigeons (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best locations to find many birds in one place is in front of Mondstadt City's entrance. There are several pigeons near Timmie on the bridge. As mentioned, the birds might get scared and fly away so do not get too close to take the photographs.

Location #2

You can find two Azure Crane on Starsnatch Cliff (Image via HoYoverse)

Another good location to take a photograph of a bird is Starsnatch Cliff. Teleport to the waypoint west of the Thousand Winds Temple and head straight to find two Azure Cranes near the pond.

Location #3

You can find some Slate Umbrellafinches in Marcotte Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Visit this location if you fail to get your pictures from the previous spots. Teleport to the waypoint in the Marcotte Station and head northwest to find a few Slate Umbrellafinches by the unmetalled road. You can find a few more bird species if you follow the path in the east direction.

This concludes the guide to taking photographs of two types of birds on Day Two of the Trillion Trinket Trawl minigame in the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event.

As a reward for completing the task, you will receive the following items:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tour Ticket x20

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x5

You can complete the remaining tasks on Day Two of Trillion Trinket Trawl to obtain more Iridescene Tour Tickets and unlock more rewards from the Fervor Favors, including Primogems and a free copy of Gorou.

