How to photograph 2 types of cats in Genshin Impact

Photograph two types of cat is one of the Day Two tasks of the Trillion Trinket Trawl minigame in Genshin Impact's Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event. Luckily, you can find up to seven species of this creature in the game. Taking pictures of any two of them will complete the task and you will receive several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and Iridescence Tour Tickets.

This article will detail the best locations to photograph two types of cats to complete one of the Day Two tasks in the Trillion Trinket Trawl minigame in Genshin Impact.

Best locations to photograph two types of cats in Genshin Impact

Trillion Trinket Trawl Day Two tasks (Image via HoYoverse)

You must take photographs of two types of cats to complete one of the three tasks on the second day of the Trillion Trinket Trawl sub-event.

Location #1

The cat is hiding at the corner of the building (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in Inazuma City and head southwest to find a Northlander Cat hiding in the corner of the building. Next, open your in-game inventory and switch to Kamera before taking its photograph.

Location #2

There's another cat in the castle (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking a photo of the Northlander Cat, return to the southern teleport waypoint in Inazuma City and enter the castle through the entrance behind you. Head left as soon you pass the gate to find a Sapphire Cat resting under a rock near the pond.

Location #3

You can find several cats in Asase Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find several different types of cats in Asase Shrine on Seirai Island, Inazuma. One Jade-Eyed Cat can be found resting near the shrine entrance. Furthermore, you can take a photo of Neko (Black Cat) at the reception.

Once you've taken photographs of two types of cats, you will get a prompt on your screen. Lastly, open the event page and collect the following rewards:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tour Tickets x20

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x5

You can obtain more Primogems and Iridescence Tour Tickets by completing the remaining Day Two tasks in the Trillion Trinket Trawl sub-event.

This concludes the guide to taking photographs of two types of cats in the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event.

