How to photograph 2 types of dogs in Genshin Impact

On the second day of the Trillion Trinket Trawl sub-event in Genshin Impact 4.6, you will be tasked with taking photographs of two types of dogs. Fortunately, you can find up to 10 species of these wild creatures all over Teyvat, so you won't have any difficulty looking for them. Upon completing the task, you will receive several in-game rewards, such as Iridescence Tour Tickets and Primogems.

This article will feature some of the best locations to find and photograph two types of dogs in the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event.

Best locations to take photographs of two types of dogs in Genshin Impact

Location #1

Location of two Poodles in the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start by teleporting to the waypoint near the Adventurer's Guild in the Court of Fontaine. Next, head in the right direction and keep moving until you find a Gentleman Poodle and a Lady Poodle next to the road.

Open your Inventory and switch to Kamera to take some nice photographs.

Location #2

You can find two wild dogs on the outskirts of Inazuma City (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a few more dog species in the land of eternity as well. Teleport to the waypoint south of Byakko Plains and head southeast to find a Shiba and a Forest Patrol Hound near a samurai's house on the outskirts of the Inazuma City.

Location #3

You can find Forest Patrol Hounds and Shiba dogs in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's another location where you can find two types of dogs. Teleport to the waypoint Liyue Harbor before turning around and heading towards the bridge to find two Forest Patrol Hounds. Once you have taken their photographs, cross the bridge to find two Shibas.

Once you have obtained the photographs of two types of dogs in the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event, you will receive the following rewards:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tour Tickets x20

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x5

You can complete the other tasks from Day Two of Trillion Trinket Trawl to obtain more Primogem rewards and Iridescence Tour Tickets. On a related note, once you have collected 800 tickets, you can get a free copy of Gorou from the in-game event page.

