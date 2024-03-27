How to play Acheron in Honkai Star Rail: Stats priority and team setups

Acheron has debuted along with the version 2.1 update in Honkai Star Rail. She is a Path of Nihility character specializing in dealing Lightning damage to single or adjacent adversaries. Players can summon Acheron via her limited-time banner by spending Star Rail Special Passes. After acquiring her, players might wonder about the best teams, playstyle, and what stats they should prioritize while building her.

For those curious, this article details Acheron’s necessary stats, best teams, and more in the following section.

How to play Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Even though Acheron is a Nihility character, mastering her abilities in Honkai Star Rail is fairly simple, and her abilities don’t revolve around inflicting DoTs (Damage over Time). She deals significant Lightning damage to her opponents and can fill the main DPS role in various team compositions.

Acheron’s skill deals decent Lightning damage to adjacent enemies and applies a stack of Slashed Dream. When Slashed Dream reaches nine stacks/points, she can activate her ultimate, dealing colossal Lightning damage to the opponents. Acheron's Talent enables her to ignore the opponent's Weakness Type when she uses her ultimate.

Acheron harmonizes significantly well with Pela, a Path of Nihility character. With her abilities, Pela can make the opponents vulnerable, which increases Acheron’s damage remarkably.

What stats should players look for when building Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 2.1?

Fitting Acheron with the right pieces of equipment in Honkai Star Rail is extremely crucial, as most of her potential is locked behind them. When building Acheron, you should give her all four- pieces of the Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters Relic set, as it is currently the best option for her.

As for Planar Ornament sets, there are a few choices. If you want ATK and CRIT Rate, Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm are the best choices. The Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation, is also an excellent choice, as it grants a little bit of CRIT Rate and a decent amount of CRIT DMG to its wearer.

For Relic Stats, look for SPD boots and a CRIT Rate body piece. If you have the first Eidolon, you can replace the CRIT Rate body piece with CRIT DMG, as the Eidolon grants an 18% CRIT Rate. For the sub-stats, you should look for CRIT Rate, DMG, and ATK.

For Planar Ornament stats, get a Lightning damage bonus Planar Sphere with CRIT Rate, DMG, and ATK sub-stats. Look for an ATK% Link Rope Piece, as the Energy Regeneration Rate stat is useless on Acheron. Again, you will be looking for CRIT Rate, DMG, and ATK sub-stats for this piece.

When you’re done building Acheron, she should have at least 2500-3500 ATK, 65-75% CRIT Rate, and 150-200% CRIT DMG.

Best teams for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron, Pela, Sparkle, Fu Xuan

This is one of the best Honkai Star Rail teams for Acheron. Pela assists Acheron by debuffing the opponents, while Sparkle buffs the latter’s CRIT DMG, boosting her damage significantly. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan soaks up most of the incoming damage with her Matrix of Prescience.

Acheron, Bronya, Silver Wolf, Luocha

This team composition features Acheon as the main DPS unit. While fighting the opponents, Bronya buffs her damage with her abilities. Meanwhile, Silver Wolf places various debuffs on the opponents to further boost Acheron’s damage. Luocha stays behind his allies to heal them and ensure no casualties.

Acheron, Hanya, Pela, Lynx

This F2P-oriented Honkai Star Rail team also features Acheron as the primary DPS character. Hanya buffs Acheron and restores Skill Points by utilizing her abilities. Meanwhile, Pela makes the adversaries vulnerable to boost her teammates, especially Acheron’s damage. Lynx uses her skills to heal her companions and ensure their survival during the battle.