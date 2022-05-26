Apex Legends Mobile is a popular battle royale by developer Respawn Entertainment for mobile devices - smartphones and tablets. It is nearly identical to its bigger brother, but with a few minor changes, like an over-the-shoulder view as opposed to first-person.

Another huge difference is the roster; only 10 Legends are available from the start, of which one is brand new and exclusive to the mobile version. Not even Newcastle has made an appearance, and he is the latest Legend to be released following the launch of Season 13 for the PC and console version of Apex Legends.

Arguably the most radical change is the lack of cross-play; the mobile version will have its own playbase. And since it is a mobile version, it isn’t officially released for PC or console. However, there is a way of emulating Apex Legends Mobile on a PC via Bluestacks.

Disclaimer: Keep in mind that using Bluestacks to play Apex Legends Mobile may result in a ban. Continue at your own risk.

How to play Apex Legends Mobile on PC

Bluestacks is software that can be downloaded and installed on a PC that emulates the workings of a mobile device. The benefit of using Bluestacks is presumably using the PC’s more powerful hardware; a PC generally has far more resources available. With that said, Bluestacks has its own PC requirements to properly run, which includes the following:

Requires Windows 10 or 11

Intel or AMD CPU

At least 4 GB of RAM

At least 5 GB of storage space

Account must have Administrative powers

Another fantastic benefit of using Bluestacks is the use of a keyboard and mouse as opposed to touchscreen controls. Some players have difficulty using touchscreens to control their Legends and would prefer more comfortable methods.

To play Apex Legends Mobile on PC, follow these steps:

Step 1 : Download Bluestacks to your PC.

: Download Bluestacks to your PC. Step 2 : Open the file and initiate the installation process.

: Open the file and initiate the installation process. Step 3 : When Bluestacks is installed, launch the Google Play Store within the emulator.

: When Bluestacks is installed, launch the Google Play Store within the emulator. Step 4 : Sign in with your Google account.

: Sign in with your Google account. Step 5: Download Apex Legends Mobile.

For those who would rather avoid the possibility of being banned from the game, using a personal smartphone or tablet is obviously the better option. Apex Legends Mobile is available for both Android and iOS.

Here are the minimum requirements for Android devices:

Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, Exynos 7420 SOC

Android version 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

Minimum storage space of 4 GB, preferably more to handle updates and new content

At or near 2 GB of RAM

Here are the minimum requirements for iOS devices:

iPhone models 6S or later

OS version 11.0 or later

A9 CPU

Minimum storage space of 4 GB, preferably more to handle updates and new content

At or near 2 GB of RAM

Should one’s phone specifications fall within or at the minimum requirements, Apex Legends Mobile will run on the device. It may not be the best-looking or run the greatest, but at least the player can avoid being banned.

