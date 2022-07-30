How to play as Arya Stark in Multiversus

To the surprise of many, Arya Stark is one of the many characters to make an appearance in the new platform fighting game, Multiversus. While many players may not have anticipated Game of Thrones to receive representation in a game like this, Arya's addition is a cause for celebration among the series' fanbase.

Upon starting the game, players may notice that they do not have access to the entire roster. Much like a lot of modern and past fighting titles, players must unlock characters they wish to play as. Unlike other games like Super Smash Bros., most base game characters need to be purchased in order to be used by the player.

Sadly, Arya Stark is one of those characters that players need to purchase. While this may come off initially as a bit of a bummer, Multiversus gives players the option to unlock and purchase these characters through means that do not solely require the player to bust out their credit card. So how can players unlock Arya Stark?

Methods of Unlocking Arya Stark in Multiversus

Gold Coins

There are a lot of ways to get Gold Coins in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The first way players can unlock any character in Multiversus is by collecting the free currency, gold coins. These coins can be earned through various means, but are most commonly collected after a match. However, this method can be a bit tetious as the number of coins players receive per match is quite small.

To amend this, the game provides players with many alternative options to collect larger pockets of coins. Most commonly, players can collect stacks of coins upon completing the various mission tasks they receive. These tasks can be viewed from the game's main menu and can usually be done in standard gameplay.

There are other ways to receive coins as well. Players can earn stacks of the currency by leveling up their characters as well as earning progress on their battle pass. In total, players will need to collect 3,000 gold coins in order to fully unlock Arya Stark to use in whichever battle they see fit.

Gleamium

The section of the in-game store for purchasing Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Gleamium is Multiversus' premium currency. Much like V-Bucks in Fortnite, players can purchase Gleamium from the in-game shop or earn it from the battle pass. Much like other premium currencies in every other game it appears in, Gleamium can only be purchased via a variety of bundles containing different amounts.

The cheapest bundle available to players is 450 Gleamium for only $5. The next bundle contains 1,000 Gleamium for $10, a better value but unarguably more expensive. To purchase a character, players need to spend 700 Gleamium.

This means that if players do not have any Gleamium beforehand, they need to spend $10 for a character of their choice.

Free Character Rotation

Official imagery for Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Like every other game with a wide, expansive roster of purchasable characters, Multiversus offers players an opportunity to play certain characters for free. Though characters available through this method are not unlocked, this feature is still worth mentioning as it gives players the opportunity to play a character for free.

The characters available via free character rotation are only available for a limited time, but this short period still gives players a chance to determine if a character is worth their purchase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far