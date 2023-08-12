How to play Atlas Fallen in co-op

Atlas Fallen is an open-world action role-playing game by developer Deck13 Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. It was released on August 10, 2023, for PCs, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S. The title is set in a desert landscape where you, the player, can manipulate the sand and turn it into a weapon.

Atlas Fallen provides players with a decent narrative that is backed up by great combat and exploration mechanics that can be enjoyed alone through a single-player experience. However, the game also has the option to play with friends through co-op.

What you need to know about playing co-op in Atlas Fallen

You can jump into a co-op session in Atlas Fallen as soon as you are in control of your custom character. You can choose to enjoy the game's co-op offerings from the main menu upon first launching it.

However, if you are already in-game and a friend who wants to join logs in, you won't need to quit. You can simply head over to your player menu and the co-op tab to access the title's multiplayer options. You can invite a buddy to join your game by sending them a unique code or using Steam's option to invite friends.

Atlas Fallen's co-op features a drop-in and drop-out feature, which means a friend can join or leave your game at any moment seamlessly without you having to pause the game or change settings.

Do note that only the host will keep the story and world progress that is gained during a co-op session. What this means is that if you are able to access a new area during a co-op session but are not the host, that region will not be available in your own save file if you have not reached it yourself.

While the story progression will not transfer over to the player who joined the game, they will keep other things that were added to their character, such as upgrades. This means players who join a session can still reap some benefits.

At the moment, co-op can only be undertaken by sending out an invite. There is no way to enter random matchmaking and be placed in a game with a stranger. This means that you will need to have at least one friend who already owns the title in order to play co-op.

