How to play Barbarian King in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies, and more

Squad Busters involves using characters to form squads and win matches. All of the characters have different damage abilities and powers. Understanding each character, such as Colt and Barbarian King, is, therefore, essential for building the best squad mobile strategy game launched by SuperCell.

The game's objective is to create a powerful squad of various characters to fight enemy squads and collect gems. The winner of the match is the player with the most gems or the last squad standing. To build a squad, players must open in-game chests and choose a character from three options according to their attacking strategy.

In this article, we will understand more about Barbarian King in Squad Busters, including its statistics and best strategies.

All you need to know about Barbarian King in Squad Busters

Barbarian King is one of the best characters that can be unlocked in the Green World. Similar to his origin in Clash of Clans, Barbarian King is a defending character with many health points but deals low damage. His evolution abilities, however, make him a good attacker too.

He is an Epic character, categorized under the defender category and found in the game's Green World. The fusion perk of this defending character is that it increases the damage and attack speed of melee characters around him. This makes Barbarian King and Barbarians one of the best squad combinations in the game. The following are the statistics of Barbarian King in the game:

Health - 3200

Damage - 145

Fusion Health - 11200

Fusion Damage - 304

Currently, Barbarian King has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The abilities are

Baby - Melee characters attack faster.

Classic - Occasionally casts iron fist on enemies which deal a lot of damage.

Super - Restores health steadily when not attacking.

Ultra - Gets a Super Rage spell.

Currently, Barbarian King has four skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Ice, Vegas, Origami, and Skeleton. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, nine emotes are available for Barbarian King, which can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use Barbarian King in Squad Busters

Since Barbarian King is a defender character with one of the highest health in Squad Busters, he should be used mostly in defensive strategies. He has a lot of health and is capable of tanking low-health, high-damage characters. He has one of the best squad synergies with Archer Queen and Barbarians.

Players should place him in the front of the squad to sustain all the damage, allowing attackers and all-rounders to attack. Using his evolution abilities further allows him to restore health and increase other melee characters' attacking speed.

Unlike El Primo, Barbarian King can be used as an additional attacker sometimes as he has better damage than most other defenders. He can be used as an additional attacker with Colt, Archer Queen, Shelly, and more.

