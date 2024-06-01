How to play Battle Healer in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies, and more

Squad Busters, recently launched by Supercell, became the top most downloaded application on launch day. It is loved by players around the world as it involves strategizing, forming the best squads, and winning matches. These squads are made of characters that have different damage abilities and powers. Understanding each character, such as Barbarian King, Battle Healer, and others, is therefore essential for building a powerful squad in Squad Busters.

The game's objective is pretty simple, it involves fighting enemy squads and collecting the most number of gems. The player with the most number of gems at the end, or the last squad standing, wins the match.

In this article, we will understand more about Battle Healer, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

All you need to know about Battle Healer in Squad Busters

Battle Healer is one of the most crucial entries of the Squad Buster character tier list that can be unlocked in the Desert World. Similar to his origin in Clash Royale, Battle Healer is a Healer troop, who has balanced damage and health. Her main objective is to heal friendly characters.

She is an Epic character, which is categorized under the Healers category and can be found in the Desert World of the game. The fusion perk of Battle Healer is that it boosts the health of friendly squads. This makes Battle Healer and Defenders one of the best squad combinations in the game. The following are the statistics of Battle Healer in the game:

Health - 1800

Damage - 120

Fusion Health - 6300

Fusion Damage - 252

Currently, Battle Healer has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities:

Baby - Boosts squad overall health by 400

Classic - Immediately heals the squad after opening chests

Super - Boosts squad overall health by 600

Ultra - Boosts more health after opening chests

Currently, Battle Healer has four skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Hero Armor, Demon, and Pekka. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. As of this writing, there are nine emotes available for Battle Healer. These emotes can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use Battle Healer in Squad Busters

As is evident from the name, Battle Healer is a Healer character, and she shouldn't be used as a front attacker. Rather, players should use her immediately on tanks and defenders. She has one of the best squad synergies with Barbarian King and El Primo.

Players should put her in the back of the squad for regular and efficient healing. Using her evolution abilities further increases her health boost feature. Players may sometimes use her as an additional attacker as she deals 120 damage with Colt, Archer Queen, Shelly, and more.

