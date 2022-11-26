How to play on Circuit Royal map in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has plenty of maps that depict regular places devastated by war and the Omnic Crisis. However, it is severely lacking in representation for the ultra-rich, who appear unconcerned with plebian issues.

Enter Circuit Royal, the game's newest Escort map, which was released as part of Overwatch 2. During its development, this flawless map was known as Monte Carlo, after the real-life territory of glitz, glamor, and gambling.

Within the Overwatch universe, Circuit Royal is a tax haven and the headquarters for Maximilien, a Talon-affiliated Omnic with plenty of cash.

Circuit Royal, located in the Principality of Monaco, is a cityscape filled with expensive sports cars, fashion stores, and opulent hotels. In comparison to other maps, it has a lot of narrow streets to navigate and high ground to take advantage of, making it a great location for high-intensity Escort matches.

General tips for Circuit Royal in Overwatch 2

Learn the layout of the hotel

Hotel Arche in Circuit Royal's final section is a maze with numerous vantage points and flanking routes, giving teams familiar with the area an advantage.

To improve one's chances of winning in Circuit Royal, become acquainted with the hotel's surroundings and terrain.

Profit from early choke points

Since the early sections of Circuit Royal favor the defending team, they should always take advantage of the map's early choke points.

When playing defense on Circuit Royal, prioritize Heroes like Widowmaker and Sigma who excel at using long sightlines and holding down tight choke points.

Use the verticality of the First Point

A high vertical skybox and a great vantage point on the defending side can be found just past Circuit Royal's first checkpoint.

Both teams should take full advantage of the section's unique terrain, with attacking teams favoring Heroes with high vertical mobility, such as Pharah and Winston, and defending teams favoring Heroes who excel on high ground, such as Junkrat and Ashe.

Most effective Heroes for Circuit Royal in Overwatch 2

Winston

Winston can use Jump Pack to quickly reach key enemy targets on Circuit Royal's high vantage points and Tesla Cannon to quickly wear them down in Overwatch 2.

Barrier Projector is also an excellent defensive tool, acting as a space control device when securing the payload and providing cover through sniper sightlines.

With a reduced Jump Pack cooldown and high melee knockback, Primal Rage vastly improves Winston's mobility and disruption on the map.

Genji

Genji can use Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike to quickly maneuver through flanking routes and climb vantage points to dispatch snipers and other critical enemy targets. Deflect also allows him to close the gap in open sniper sightlines safely.

Genji can quickly tear through multiple enemies with Dragonblade and Swift Strike when engaged in team fights around the payload and in the map's cramped third section.

Sojourn

Sojourn remains on the front lines, armed with her versatile Railgun and capable of repelling foes and dueling snipers in Overwatch 2.

Power Slide provides her with strong horizontal and vertical mobility, allowing her to reach the majority of Circuit Royal's vantage points.

Sojourn can use Disruptor Shot to control space with heavy area-based damage or activate her Overclock ultimate for enemy-piercing charged Railgun shots when pushing through choke points.

Ana

Ana's Biotic Rifle provides excellent single-target healing and supportive fire, especially with Circuit Royal's long sightlines and vantage points.

Ana also has powerful support tools in the form of Biotic Grenade and Sleep Dart, both of which are extremely useful in team fights around the payload.

Genji and Sojourn benefit from Nano Boost as well, as it increases their damage output and survivability.

Mercy

Using Guardian Angel, Mercy can easily follow her mobile teammates around and provide constant streams of healing and damage boosts with the Caduceus Staff in Overwatch 2.

When she uses Valkyrie, her mobility and utility increase even more, especially because she can take advantage of Circuit Royal's verticality.

Mercy also provides Resurrect to her team, which has the ability to break stalemates and turn team fights around.

