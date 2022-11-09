How to play Covert One Flag in Halo Infinite Winter update

Halo Infinite has finally received its highly anticipated Winter update, which has introduced many new features and changes that the franchise's fans have been asking for.

While the Forge and the Campaign Co-op will be the two biggest additions from this patch, players will also be able to enjoy a brand new battle pass, a new set of achievements, cosmetics, and maps, as well as an entirely new game mode.

The newest game mode is called Covert One Flag and is similar to the game's Capture the Flag mode, but features a few twists and additional features. Nevertheless, the added elements are certainly interesting, and allow players to be far more creative when trying to win in the Covert One Flag mode.

Today’s guide will go over all the features of the Covert One Flag game mode in Halo Infinite and how to play it.

Playing the Covert One Flag mode in Halo Infinite

To play the Covert One Flag mode in Halo Infinite, you must follow these steps:

First, you will have to go to the Multiplayer menu and select the Joint Ops options, which will contain the Covert One Flag mode. As mentioned before, this mode is a lot like the existing Capture the Flag, but has a few key gameplay differences and features.

In the Covert Open Flag mode, one team will be tasked with capturing a flag, while the other team has to defend it. If the attackers capture the flag even once, then they will automatically win one round. However, if the defenders are able to hold them off until the timer runs out, the defenders will win that round.

The team that reaches three points first will be the winner of the match. However, there is a catch, in the sense that the defending team will always spawn with an Energy Sword, a VK78 Commando, and Threat Sensor.

The attacking team, on the other hand, will spawn with a Pulse Carbine, an MK50 Sidekick, and an Active Camo. By making both teams spawn with different weapons, this game mode certainly adds flavor and fun to every round, definitely setting itself apart from Capture the Flag.

Along with the addition of the Forge mode, players will be able to customize this mode even further with all the game's maps and make it even more unique by adding paintball guns and other fun customizations.

It’s important to note here that the Covert One Flag mode may not be a permanent addition to the Halo Infinite playlist. Previously, 343 Industries have stated that it may rotate out in the near future and will be cycled back in at a much later date.

During the Joint Fire Event, the Covert One Flag mode will also be featured in the matchmaking playlist. The mode also drops with two new maps with the Winter update, where players can play Covert One Flag. The two featured maps are Detachments and Argyle, which can be played on any multiplayer playlist except Big Team Battle.

