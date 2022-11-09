How to play Campaign Co-op and Replay Missions in Halo Infinite Winter Update

Halo Infinite's Winter update has brought many new features that 343 Industries have been looking to implement in the shooter for quite some time now.

Some of the most significant updates introduced in the recent patch were the addition of the much-awaited Forge system, the Campaign Co-op mode, a new battle pass, and a new game mode and achievements.

The Campaign Co-op is something the community has been asking the developers to introduce since Halo Infinite officially dropped last year. It was a feature many felt to be a crucial aspect of the franchise. Hence, it surprised the community when the shooter did not drop with the expected feature, even when it was a staple in previous entries.

Fortunately, with the Winter update, you will now be able to enjoy the main narrative with your friends. The following guide will explore methods to avail of the Co-op feature in Halo Infinite's campaign mode and dive into replaying particular missions.

Playing Campaign Co-op in Halo Infinite

To play the Halo Infinite Campaign with your friends, you will first be required to:

Select the Campaign option from the main menu of the shooter, and search for the online co-op option. This will have different categories of "with a friend" or "three." You must pick an option depending on how many you want to play the story with.

After doing so, you must scroll down to the Invite Friends option. After selecting it, you will then be able to go through the list of your friends, and you will be able to invite the one you wish to play with.

Once they join, a Spartan Nameplate will appear at the bottom right of the Fireteam menu. However, before you and your team can go into the Campaign, another menu will appear to showcase each team member's progress.

Following this, you will launch into the narrative, and together you will be able to enjoy the new Halo story.

Replaying mission in Halo Infinite Campaign

Along with Campaign Co-op, Forge, and a new battle pass, the Winter update has added another feature that players have been asking 343 Industries to introduce for a long time. The Campaign has not had any "Replay Mission" functionality for almost a year. Fortunately, the patch heeded community demand and added it.

To replay some of the Campaign missions in the shooter, you will be required to:

Load into the Halo Infinite campaign as you usually would, and then open the Tacmap with the associated button input.

You will notice that there are gray markers that appear on the map. You will be required to select it, as the gray markers are missions in the Campaign.

You will then need to identify whether the mission you selected is replayable. To check, the most straightforward process will be to select it and search for the Replay Mission option on the left side of your screen.

It's important to note here that you will only be able to replay the missions you have already completed in the narrative.

