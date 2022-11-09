How to play Forge in Halo Infinite: Game modes, maps, and more explained

The highly-anticipated Halo Infinite Winter update is finally live and 343 Industries have introduced a great number of features to the game for players to enjoy.

The Forge system is accompanied by Campaign Co-op, a new Battle Pass, new maps, the much-sought-after mission-replayability feature, and more.

This has been one of the biggest content drops in the shooter title ever since its release a year ago. It seems that 343 Industries are indeed sticking to their promises to introduce features to the game they have talked about for quite some time now.

The Forge system is something that Halo fans have been looking forward to for quite some time now. It will allow them to create as well as customize maps in the shooter and make some incredibly unique designs where they and their friends will be able to brawl it out.

Today’s guide will, therefore, go over how they can play Forge in Halo Infinite’s Winter update.

Playing Forge in Halo Infinite

To play Forge in Halo Infinite, you will be required to select the mode from the Main Menu of the game. This will then, in turn, take you to another menu screen, where you will be able to choose between Play and Change the Map.

On picking the map option, you will then receive the following options:

343 Industries: These are the maps that are recommended by 343 Industries.

These are the maps that are recommended by 343 Industries. Popular: These will house the most played custom game maps.

These will house the most played custom game maps. My Bookmarks: Bookmarks will represent the maps you have saved.

Bookmarks will represent the maps you have saved. My Files: This tab will contain the maps you have created.

This tab will contain the maps you have created. Search: Search for any maps.

After the options open up, you will then need to:

Click on Popular if you have not created any maps before. This is for first-timers who have just booted up the update and are looking to try out the Forge system that Halo Infinite is offering.

On selecting Popular, a list of maps will appear, most of which will be made by the Halo community, with some created by the developers themselves.

Once you have picked a map, you will be then taken to the Custom Game menu, where you can select Play to load into the arena.

Additionally, you will also be able to find custom Forge maps by making your way to the Community tab present in the main menu.

Halo Infinite Winter update: New multiplayer maps

The Winter update has also introduced two new maps to Halo Infinite, which you will be able to customize using the Forge feature.

The two maps are Detachments and Argyle, which can be played on any multiplayer playlist barring Big Team Battle.

New game mode: Covert One Flag

The Winter update has also brought with it a new multiplayer game mode called Covert One Flag. Here, one team will be tasked with capturing a flag, with the other looking to defend it. If the attackers capture the flag once, then they will win the round.

To play this mode, you will be required to go to the multiplayer menu and select Joint Ops. It will also be available in Forge, and with the map customization feature, you will be able to create a lot of unique variations of it.

