How to play Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta Test

A reliable leaker and data miner account @ReportersOnDuty recently announced that the Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta test is now live, leaving the community elated about gaining early access. However, since the title's official X page has yet to announce the availability of this early access, many are skeptical about the leaker's post.

This article attempts to find out the truth behind the X post that arrived on @ReportersOnDuty's official page on April 24, 2024, and will discuss details about the Closed Beta Test (CBT) of this upcoming Fantasy Dungeon Adventure title.

Is Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta Test live now?

After the X post from the reliable leaker account in the mobile gaming community caught our attention, we checked the official website for confirmation. Per the official website of this hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PVPVE adventure title, the Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta Test period will be live from April 24, 2024, to April 28, 2024.

How to play the Dark and Darker Mobile CBT

Information about the Dark and Darker Closed Beta Test (Image via Krafton)

You can try the Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta Test by following a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the title's official website.

Visit the title's official website. Step 2: Click on "Play Now" to redirect to the title's official Google Play Store page.

Click on "Play Now" to redirect to the title's official Google Play Store page. Step 3: Download the game.

Note that the Dark and Darker Mobile CBT may have been launched for specific regions. We could not find the exact regions as they are not mentioned on the X post. However, while clicking on the "Play Now" button will take you to the official Google Play Store page, you may not see the "Pre-register" or "Install" options depending on your region.

Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta Test participation rewards

Dark and Darker Mobile Closed Beta Test events (Image via Krafton)

The official website of the Krafton title announced specific events and rewards arriving for beta testers. The official website states that all beta testers will receive 10,000 Platinum Coins worth 100,000.

Event 1: This is called the Adventurer's Propensity Test where you must take an Adventurer's Propensity Test to find out your Adventure Style. You can earn an additional 10,000 Platinum Coins (worth 100,000 won) for participating in the event.

This is called the where you must take an Adventurer's Propensity Test to find out your Adventure Style. You can for participating in the event. Event 2: This is called the Pre-Download Authentication event . Verify your Pre-Download screenshot on the Dark and Darker Mobile Discord to get Giftcoins and Official Goods .

This is called the . Verify your Pre-Download screenshot on the Dark and Darker Mobile Discord to get . Event 3: In the Naver Lounge Event you can participate in different Dark and Darker Lounge events to gather Giftcoins and Official Goods.

