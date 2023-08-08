How to play Dead By Daylight's Alien Chapter PTB

The long-awaited collaborative DLC for Dead By Daylight featuring iconic figures from the Alien movie has finally hit public test build servers. As such, beginners may be wondering how they can get in on the action to see if the new killer is what everyone has been hoping for. However, some may notice that accessing these test builds is no easy task.

Dead By Daylight hosts these public test builds, or PTBs for short, before releasing a major content update. This gives players a chance to test the upcoming content while also giving the development team feedback on potential fixes before the full release hits gaming marketplaces.

How to access Dead By Daylight's public test builds on PC

The main menu for Dead By Daylight's Alien Chapter PTB (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Sadly, these public test builds are only available to those who have Dead By Daylight through Steam. This means players who have the game on PC through platforms like Microsoft and Epic Games will sadly be unable to participate, along with console owners. However, for those on Steam, downloading the public test build is quite easy.

To download the test patch, players will need to access their Steam Library. Once there, starting the download is as simple as right-clicking the game, selecting "Properties," and pressing the "Betas" tab. Once here, those who do not have Dead By Daylight's PTB installed will see "None" selected in a dropbox for beta participation. Change this to the only other available option, and the download will begin.

Those who wish to participate need good internet as these PTBs require them to practically reinstall the whole game. As such, those without a great internet provider may have to wait a few hours before playing the public test build. In most cases, this download will take around 20 minutes.

What changes were made in Dead By Daylight's PTB?

Gameplay from the recent PTB (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

In addition to the new Alien character content added in the public test build, Behaviour has made some adjustments to both The Knight and The Demogorgon Killers. The Demogorgon got some nice add-on buffs, with the only downside being the nerf to its lichen-iridescent add-on. Meanwhile, The Knight received some balancing changes regarding some of their stronger and weaker add-ons, offering a much more agreeable power distribution.

There's also a new map. Much like the one added prior, this map takes place in an alien world around the wreckage of the Nostromo, the vessel from the Alien franchise. This one takes a darker approach to its landscape, offering deep greys and a rocky landscape compared to the previous chapter's map, which was bright and vibrant in color and flora.

Finally, in addition to minor bug fixes, the long-awaited implementation of advanced PC graphics is here. While the game looks fine on the console, PC displays and graphics cards only improve with time, leaving Dead By Daylight looking rather unappealing on modern hardware. This update finally lets players customize their gaming experience to their hardware's capabilities, with two highlights coming in the form of new 1920x1080 display support and a 120-frame limit cap.