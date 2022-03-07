How to play Demon Veil on Rainbow Six Siege Test Server via Steam and Ubisoft Connect?

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 is almost on the verge of its release. Demon Veil will be the name of its first season, followed by three more in the coming months. Every season, the upcoming updates get lab-tested on the test servers of the game prior to its official release and are no different this time.

Unfortunately, these test servers are exclusive to the PC platform only. Gamers will also need to have a purchased copy on either Steam or Ubisoft Connect to enjoy the upcoming updates beforehand. Players who have the game downloaded during free weekends won't be eligible to experience the test servers.

Steps to play Demon Veil on Rainbow Six Siege Test Server with Steam and Ubisoft Connect

Owners with an original copy of the game on either Steam or Ubisoft Connect are eligible to play the Demon Veil update on the test servers. However, they will need to compulsorily download the latter as the game connects to Ubisoft Connect anyway.

The purpose of the test servers is simple. It helps the developers look for and fix bugs and glitches along with the plan of implementing some necessary balancing changes in the live servers. Here are the steps to experience Demon Veil on test servers via Steam and Ubisoft Connect:

Steps to download the Test Server on Steam

Open Steam

Go to Library

Search for Rainbow Six Siege

Click on the option showing "Test Server"

The Test Server will then start downloading

Click the "Play" button after it's downloaded

The Test Server should be started instead of the actual game

The required download size would be around 54GB. Hence, it is recommended to have around 60GB of space in the hard drive for the expansion of the files.

Steps to download the Test Server on Ubisoft Connect

Open Ubisoft Connect launcher

Go to Games Library

Look out for "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Test Server" under My Games section

Click on the same option and start downloading

Click the "Play" button after it's downloaded

The Test Server should be started instead of the actual game

The required download size would be around 56.62GB. Hence, it is recommended to have around 65GB of space in the hard drive for the expansion of the files.

Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege has a lot of content planned. This includes new operators, maps, game modes, and gameplay balancing changes. The Ranked mode will also go through certain changes followed by improvements regarding disconnection issues and against griefers.

