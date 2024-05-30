How to play El Primo in Squad Busters: information, stats, strategies and more

Squad Busters has been officially launched by SuperCell. It involves building a powerful squad using characters to win fights. All of the characters have different damage abilities and powers. Understanding each character, such as Colt, El Primo, and others, is therefore essential for building the best squad.

This game involves creating a powerful squad of various characters to fight enemy squads and collect the most number of gems. The player with the most number of gems at the end of the last squad standing wins the match. To build a squad, players must open in-game chests and choose a character from three options according to their attacking strategy.

In this article, we will understand more about El Primo, its statistics, and best strategies.

All you need to know about El Primo in Squad Busters

El Primo is one of the first few characters that can be unlocked in the Green World. Similar to his origin in Brawl Stars, El Primo is a defending character, who has a lot of health points but deals low damage.

It is a common character, which is categorized under the defender category and can be found in the Green World of the game. The fusion perk of this defending character is that it offers a flying elbow drop, which helps in defending against enemy squads and increases his health extensively. The following are the statistics of El Primo in the game:

Health - 2800

Damage - 100

Fusion Health - 9800

Fusion Damage - 200

Currently, El Primo has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities:

Baby - Becomes a defender with massive health points

Classic - Casts a flying elbow drop after finishing five enemies

Super - Damage of flying elbow drop is increased extensively

Ultra - Restores health after dealing a flying elbow drop

El Primo has five skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Panda, Vegas, Pina, and Beast. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, there are nine emotes available for El Primo. These emotes can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use El Primo

Since El Primo is a defender character with one of the highest health, he should be used mostly in defensive strategies. He has a lot of health and is capable of tanking low-health high-damage characters like Archer Queen and Colt.

Players should place him in the front of the squad to absorb all the damage, allowing attackers and all-rounders to attack. Using his evolution abilities further increases his health, which makes him one of the strongest tank characters.

El Primo should not be used as an attacking troop, unless his flying elbow drop ability is activated. This drop allows him to inflict significant damage upon opponent squads. This YouTube video by @ZenoCRBS shows how El Primo can be used both offensively and defensively in the game.

